Rachel Riley thrills fans with never-before-seen family photo

Rachel Riley has shared a rare photograph of eldest daughter Maven and rarely seen baby Noa in a very special Instagram post to mark International Women's Day.

The Countdown and Strictly Come Dancing star's two-year-old daughter Maven and adorable baby girl Noa, born only last November, looked so happy as they posed with their mum and dad, former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev, on the Countdown set – and who wouldn't want to take these gorgeous kids to work with them!

Doting mum Rachel even coordinated her outfit with five-month-old baby Noa, who she dressed in a soft animal print onesie, which complemented Rachel's red leopard print midi dress very nicely. Maven beamed as Pasha picked her up to pose for the rare family picture.

As a memento of the family visit to the Countdown set, Rachel used the famous games board to honour Noa's 5th November birthday, spelling out: "NOA 05 NOV 2021."

The Instagram post garnered thousands of likes within hours, with fans rushing to send their love and best wishes. One fan wrote: "What a beautiful family, well done" and another fan simply commented, "Adorable family," which sums it up perfectly.

Rachel and Pasha Kovalev's happy family

Rachel took the opportunity to write a poignant caption alongside the family photo which showed solidarity with all women around the world on International Women's Day, noting that it is a "big responsibility raising girls."

Rachel and her family often travel and stay in Manchester where Rachel films for Countdown in three-day stretches. In her post, Rachel explained that every time she packs up "what feels like half our belongings," she is "thinking of the women who’ve had to pack up their lives into their car, or bags, say goodbye to their men, and leave everything for who knows how long."

Rachel's daughters cuddly in matching onesies

Rachel thoughtfully added that she is aware of her lucky they are to be safe as a family: "We're so lucky to be living in peace with our family intact."

Busy mum Rachel juggles two babies alongside travel and work commitments. There's plenty of time to play though, as we saw in a recent video of her eldest child Maven singing the Manchester United football chant which Rachel, a proud football supporter herself, very much approved of. "Once a red, always a red," she joked.

With the arrival of five-month-old Noa, Rachel and Pasha are making an extra effort to ensure that two-year-old Maven is happy and doesn't feel overlooked. "She's loving it," Rachel told the Loose Women panel, but conceded that there is "a little bit of jealousy going on, but we're trying to balance it and we're trying to make her feel like she’s very special." It sounds as though Maven is keeping them on their toes, however, as Rachel added: "You can see the odd cuddle that turns into a headlock!"

