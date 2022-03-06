Rachel Riley's daughter Maven, two, has the cutest singing voice – watch The two-year-old sang with her mother

How sweet is Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's eldest daughter Maven? The two-year-old showed off her adorable singing voice in a new video shared by Countdown star Rachel.

The mother-of-two delighted her Instagram followers by posting several clips of the little girl belting out the football chant for Manchester United on her Instagram Stories. "Glory, glory Man United," Rachel began, as little Maven followed suit, sporting two pigtails and a red and white football jersey that matched her mother's red dress.

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares adorable video of daughter Maven singing

The mother-daughter duo carried on the next few lines of the song, ending with Rachel singing: "As the reds go marching," before turning to Maven who finished: "On on on!" So cute!

After they finished singing, Rachel also faced the camera and said: "Once a red, always a red." Her daughter responded by patting her dress and exclaiming: "Mummy's red!", and Rachel said: "Oh yeah, we're all red in this house aren't we darling?"

Rachel and Pasha share two daughters, Maven and Noa

She jokingly captioned the first clip: "Indoctrination coming along nicely."

In fact, Maven was first spotted supporting Manchester United at just three months old! One photo taken in 2020 showed baby Maven lying on a bed covered with a red and white football blanket and surrounded by lots of cuddly toys.

Rachel shares Maven and baby Noa, five months, with her former Strictly Come Dancing partner, Pasha. The couple started dating at the end of 2013 and went on to tie the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019.

The couple opened up about their family dynamics on Loose Women

On Loose Women, the TV star revealed they are relishing life as a family of four. However, both Rachel and Pasha are making an extra effort to make sure their eldest daughter Maven is adjusting to the change in their family dynamic.

"She's loving it," she said of Maven. "There is a little bit of jealousy going on, but we're trying to balance it and we're trying to make her feel like she’s very special." Rachel then joked: "You can see the odd cuddle that turns into a headlock!"

On watching Pasha become a father, she added: "Pasha is an amazing dad, he does everything except breastfeeding!"

