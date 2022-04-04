10 cute Easter outfits for baby boys & girls: M&S, John Lewis, Zara, Boden & MORE

Maisie Bovingdon
Easter is the perfect time to dress your baby or toddler in a stylish spring outfit, or Easter-appropriate costume. From floral dresses and denim jackets, to shorts and sweet polos, high street stores have stunning pieces to see you from Good Friday through Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.
Easter is fast approaching, with Good Friday on 15 April, Easter Sunday on the 17th, finishing up with Easter Monday on 18 April.
The long bank holiday sees some families head to church to celebrate the religious holiday, while others may be jetting off to make the most of the long four-day bank holiday. However, some may plan to do nothing but enjoy Easter egg hunts with their family, enjoy a BBQ or tasty roast with all their loved ones.
However you choose to spend your Easter with your family, having a cute Easter outfit for your children is always a must.
While some may opt for OTT Easter outfits, so your baby can resemble an Easter bunny or chick, others may prefer a more Spring-inspired ensemble.
Zara, M&S, as well as Mamas & Papas are just a few of our go-to places to shop for kidswear, and we have sifted through the best Easter outfits for all styles and budgets this year.
Cute Easter outfit for baby girls
Dressing your baby girl, or toddler, this Easter has never felt so fun.
With a huge variety of ditsy printed dresses, pastel hues, adorable cardigans and denim jackets available, any parent will be spoilt for choice.
From dresses to dungarees, leggings and stylish tops, as well as outerwear, and let’s not forget the all-important accessories - yes that is broderie anglaise sun hats and bonnets we are talking about.
M&S
Cotton Rich Peter Rabbit Dress, £20, M&S
John Lewis
Heirloom Collection Baby Stripe Dress and Knicker Set, £32 to £34, John Lewis
Zara
Speckled Dungarees with Ruffles, £15.99, Zara
Mango
Printed cotton dungarees, £19.99, Mango
Boden
Smocked Woven Dress, £29, Boden
Mamas & Papas
Bunny Ears Romper, £19, Mamas & Papas
The White Company
Jeannie Check Dress, £32, The White Company
Jojo Maman Bebe
Two Piece Green Duck Baby Sleepsuit and Jacket Set, £28, Jojo Maman Bebe
H&M
Denim jacket, £12.99, H&M
Rachel Riley
Bunny Intarsia Cardigan, £59, Rachel Riley
Cute Easter outfit for baby boys
Easter outfits for boys, whether they are newborn babies, or a few months old and beyond, will always be fun.
While some may enjoy being dressed up in a costume, there are also adorable shorts, trousers, and dungaree outfits to dress them in this Easter.
M&S
Cotton Rich Dungarees Set, £32, M&S
John Lewis
Baby Organic Cotton Chick Romper, Hat & Socks Set, £18, John Lewis
Zara
Pouch Pocket Set, £27.99, Zara
Mango
Cotton knit dungarees, £15.99, Mango
Boden
Fun Piqué Polo Shirt, £17, Boden
Mamas & Papas
Mock Brace Jersey All-In-One, £25, Mamas & Papas
The White Company
Safari Embroidered-Seersucker Shortie, £26, The White Company
Jojo Maman Bebe
Duck Embroidered Baby Sleepsuit, £21, Jojo Maman Bebe
H&M
2-piece linen set, £17.99, H&M
Rachel Riley
Oxford Sailor Set, £59, Rachel Riley
