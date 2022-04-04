﻿
cute-easter-baby-outfits

10 cute Easter outfits for baby boys & girls: M&S, John Lewis, Zara, Boden & MORE

Hop into Easter in style

Easter is fast approaching, with Good Friday on 15 April, Easter Sunday on the 17th, finishing up with Easter Monday on 18 April. 

The long bank holiday sees some families head to church to celebrate the religious holiday, while others may be jetting off to make the most of the long four-day bank holiday. However, some may plan to do nothing but enjoy Easter egg hunts with their family, enjoy a BBQ or tasty roast with all their loved ones. 

However you choose to spend your Easter with your family, having a cute Easter outfit for your children is always a must. 

While some may opt for OTT Easter outfits, so your baby can resemble an Easter bunny or chick, others may prefer a more Spring-inspired ensemble. 

Zara, M&S, as well as Mamas & Papas are just a few of our go-to places to shop for kidswear, and we have sifted through the best Easter outfits for all styles and budgets this year.

Cute Easter outfit for baby girls

Dressing your baby girl, or toddler, this Easter has never felt so fun. 

With a huge variety of ditsy printed dresses, pastel hues, adorable cardigans and denim jackets available, any parent will be spoilt for choice. 

From dresses to dungarees, leggings and stylish tops, as well as outerwear, and let’s not forget the all-important accessories - yes that is broderie anglaise sun hats and bonnets we are talking about. 

M&S

MandS-peter-cotton-dress1

Cotton Rich Peter Rabbit Dress, £20, M&S 

John Lewis 

JL-heirloom-dress

Heirloom Collection Baby Stripe Dress and Knicker Set, £32 to £34, John Lewis 

Zara 

zara-orange-dot

Speckled Dungarees with Ruffles, £15.99, Zara

Mango

mango-print-dungaree

Printed cotton dungarees, £19.99, Mango 

Boden 

boden-woven-floral

Smocked Woven Dress, £29, Boden 

Mamas & Papas

mamas-papas-bunny

Bunny Ears Romper, £19, Mamas & Papas

The White Company  

white-co-check

Jeannie Check Dress, £32, The White Company 

Jojo Maman Bebe  

jojo-green-duck

Two Piece Green Duck Baby Sleepsuit and Jacket Set, £28, Jojo Maman Bebe

H&M 

hm-denim

Denim jacket, £12.99, H&M

Rachel Riley

rachel-r-pink

Bunny Intarsia Cardigan, £59, Rachel Riley 

Cute Easter outfit for baby boys

Easter outfits for boys, whether they are newborn babies, or a few months old and beyond, will always be fun. 

While some may enjoy being dressed up in a costume, there are also adorable shorts, trousers, and dungaree outfits to dress them in this Easter. 

M&S

MandS-boy-stripe

Cotton Rich Dungarees Set, £32, M&S

John Lewis

MandS-chick-set

Baby Organic Cotton Chick Romper, Hat & Socks Set, £18, John Lewis 

Zara

zara-pouch-pocket

Pouch Pocket Set, £27.99, Zara

Mango

mango-cotton-knit-z

Cotton knit dungarees, £15.99, Mango 

Boden

boden-pique-animal

Fun Piqué Polo Shirt, £17, Boden

Mamas & Papas

mamas-papas-brace

Mock Brace Jersey All-In-One, £25, Mamas & Papas

The White Company 

white-co-safari

Safari Embroidered-Seersucker Shortie, £26, The White Company 

Jojo Maman Bebe 

jojo-embroidered-duck

Duck Embroidered Baby Sleepsuit, £21, Jojo Maman Bebe

H&M 

hm-linen-z

2-piece linen set, £17.99, H&M

Rachel Riley

rachel-r-sailor-set-z

Oxford Sailor Set, £59, Rachel Riley 

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

