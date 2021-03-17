16 Best non-chocolate Easter gifts for kids

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

While it’s true that Easter usually means chocolate, chocolate and more chocolate, there are only so many choccy eggs kids can – and should – eat!

What can I buy for Easter besides chocolate?

There are so many cute non-chocolate Easter gifts out there that you can buy for children – and some for big kids too! From Peter Rabbit-themed goodies to hot cross bun flavoured Gin for the grown-ups - If you’re looking for alternative Easter gifts we've got you covered.

Keep scrolling fop our top picks of non-chocolate Easter gifts for kids – with a few choice picks for adults at the end...

Sylvanian Families hoppin’ Easter play set, £15, Selfridges

This cute limited edition Sylvanian Families set has everything little ones need to recreate their own mini Easter egg hunt – three eggs to find as well as a special little snow rabbit baby friend inside to help. Each of the eggs can be cracked open to find a treat inside and you get a pretty pastel Easter basket to put them in.

Jack rabbit handmade leather bag, £75, Zatchels

This is an alternative Easter gift that children will treasure all year round. It’s a unique and cute animal barrel bag that can be personalised with a name or message. So special!

GUND Flora the bunny toy, £28.99, Amazon

This adorable, soft hugable interactive bunny is suitable for children from six months – but older kids will love her too. Press her left foot to play peek-a-boo, and the right to hear a song. Her ears also move and flap too!

Peter Rabbit: A fluffy Easter Tale, £7.99, Waterstones

Peter is hopping on an egg hunt, but finds a fluffy surprise instead! With tactile elements on every page and a simple story to follow, this board books is a perfect alternative Easter gift for little bunnies.

Bunny hooded bath robe, £36.50, Mori

This bunny bath robe means getting them out of the bath will no longer be a struggle – they’ll be eager to hop out (pun intended) and put it on. It’s available in sizes to suit 12 months all the way up to 6 years.

Personalised Flopsy/Peter Rabbit breakfast set, £29.99, Prezzybox

Choose between Beatrix Potter's famous rabbit and his best friend Flopsy for this sweet eco-friendly bamboo breakfast set . A lovely non-chocolate Easter gift that can be personalised with your child’s name – breakfast will be their favourite meal of the day for sure!

Molang amour plushy bag, £33.48, Molang store

Molang is every child’s fave white bunny these days thanks to the cartoon being streamed on Netflix. If they love Molang, they’re sure to be delighted with this plushy heart bag featuring the cuddly icon.

Bunny charm, £49, Thomas Sabo

This sweet ‘lil bunny charm can be attached to a necklace or a charm bracelet – he’s made of 925 Sterling silver and is a great non-chocolate Easter gift for jewellery fans both young and old.

Hachimals spring basket, £14.99, Amazon

This would make a great prize for children to find at the end of an egg hunt instead of chocolate. You get five Hachimals and three pets so it can easily be shared amongst siblings.

Peter Rabbit musical jack in the box, £25, Jojo Mamon Bebe

OK, we admit it, there’s a lot of Peter Rabbit and friends in this guide – but as far as non-chocolate Easter gifts go, he’s up there with the best. A jack in the box is a timeless toy that can be passed down from generation to generation and kids will love this one.

Peter Rabbit and Flopsy plushes, £15, Amazon

Or if you just want something 100% soft and huggable, you can find Peter and Flopsy on Amazon!

Personalised Easter bunny story book, £19.99, Buyagift

If they love to read, how about an alternative Easter gift that features them? This fun story tells the story of how the Easter bunny delivers the egg, and you can personalise it so that their name features throughout and on the front cover. Sure to be an Easter bedtime story fave for years to come!

Mellissa & Doug jumbo ducky, £34.99, Amazon

This giant ducky will last through years of cuddles! He’s super soft and squashy, has wings to flap, and we can’t get over the tuft of feather on his head – he makes an ideal addition to any kid’s room.

Rubick’s Junior bunny, £9.99, Amazon

This is a non-chocolate Easter gift for kids that will keep them busy! It’s a rabbit-shaped Rubik’s cube-style puzzle that’s easy for little hands to grip and turn.

Nuzzy Luvs Luv bug, £14.99, Smyths Toys

Nuzzy Luvs interactive plush pets were one of the top-selling toys of Christmas. Their pink rabbit-like creature (we think it's a rabbit anyway?) is perfect for Easter fun!

How to Train your Dragon egg plush, £5, Amazon

Instead of a chick that hatches out of the egg, how about a baby dragon? The cute characters from How to Train Your Dragon are available in three inch squeezable dragon egg plush. Each colorful dragon egg hides a dragon surprise inside.

Alternative easter gifts for Adults

Glossybox Easter Egg, £20 for subscribers and £25 for non-subscribers, Glossybox

If you love beauty treats more than chocolate then take note - Glossybox's gorgeous limited edition Easter Egg contains over £80 worth of product and it launches on 26 March at 9am for subscribers and 12pm for non-subscribers and will be retail for £20 and £25 respectively. Inside, there are 10 beauty gifts, and there are also 50 special eggs up for grabs containing Golden Tickets hidden inside that will gift the winners with a Pandora prize worth £100, as well as £50 to spend on LOOKFANTASTIC.

Hot cross bun gin, £42, NotOnheHighStreet

Now here’s an interesting adult twist on an Easter classic taste - A delicious gin infusion with citrus, sultanas and Easter spices.

