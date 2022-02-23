Where to book for the Easter holidays in 2022: From Majorca to Dubai, Cornwall & MORE

Whether it’s lazing on the beach, sightseeing on a city break, late-season skiing or going to a theme park, there are lots of options for a really amazing holiday at Easter. And you don’t even need to travel very far – the UK offers some amazing destinations just waiting to be explored.

Majorca at Easter

The island of Majorca is a fantastic option for an Easter break. With temperatures in the low-20s, it’s not boiling but it’s warm enough to sit outside and eat alfresco, explore the beautiful hilltop villages and even have a dip in a pool or the sea. Unlike the summer months, when Majorca can be quite a bit busy, Easter is much quieter and you’ll be able to sightsee in the historic towns of Deià and Valldemossa without worrying about the heat, the traffic or the crowds.

WHERE TO STAY

Petit Hotel Hostatgeria La Victoria

Dubai at Easter

If you want guaranteed heat at Easter (and who doesn’t), Dubai is the place to go. A direct flight to Dubai takes about seven hours but, when you land, you’ll find yourself transported to an oasis of amazing hotels, incredible pools, delicious food and beautiful beaches. This is perfect for a family getaway; Dubai has its own theme park, aqua park, water sports and several luxury hotels with exceptionally well-equipped kids’ clubs. There really is something for the whole family.

WHERE TO STAY

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Oxford at Easter

Or how about a city break among the dreaming spires of Oxford? You can try your hand at punting on the River Cherwell, look at the artefacts in the famous Ashmolean Museum and marvel at the beautiful architecture of the mediaeval colleges. There are some fantastic independent shops to visit too and check out the Oxford Playhouse if you fancy seeing a brilliant play one evening.

WHERE TO STAY

Mercure Oxford Hawkwell House Hotel

Cornwall at Easter

While it’s tempting to head abroad for the beach, Britain also has some lovely shoreline of its own. There’s plenty on offer in Cornwall which boasts stunning coastline, sandy beaches and yummy cuisine – especially if you like your seafood. Cornwall is famously a surfers’ paradise and Easter is a great time to pit yourself against the waves, before it gets too busy. In terms of sightseeing, don’t miss The Eden Project, Padstow Harbour and Pendennis Castle.

WHERE TO STAY

Visit one of the Plum Guide cottages

The French Alps at Easter

While some people might be in search of warmer climes, there’s still snow on the French Alps at Easter, making it the ideal time to have your last dose of skiing or snowboarding. Tignes and Val d’Isere are good resorts to head to for late-season skiing and offer plenty of run options, depending on your ability. Val d’Isere has a large children’s area with a magic carpet ski lift as well as lots of nursery slopes. If you fancy something a bit more challenging, there’s off-piste runs and a glacier to tackle, as well as waterfall climbing and lake diving for those wanting a break from the white stuff.

WHERE TO STAY

Hotel le val D'isere

Portugal at Easter

Portugal warms up nicely come Easter, with temperatures in the low 20s. With beautiful beaches, coastal fishing villages and stunning scenery inland, a trip to Portugal won’t disappoint. Whether you want to relax around a pool, play golf or explore the capital Lisbon, this time of year isn’t too hot or cold and allows you to do all of these. Plus, the restaurants are starting to fling open their terraces and gardens so you can enjoy dishes such as Portuguese Cod Fish and Caldo Verde in the fresh air.

WHERE TO STAY

Pine Cliffs Village & Golf Suites

Costa Del Sol, Spain at Easter

The Costa Del Sol is just starting to open up in April so it’s a great time to beat the crowds. As well as the obvious attraction of relaxing by the pool or on the beach, you can go dolphin watching, visit the incredible Malaga Picasso Museum, hire segways or visit Rhonda, the most historical town in Andalucia.

WHERE TO STAY

Costa del Sol beach break, from £219

A Cruise for Easter

If you’re finding it difficult to narrow your Easter holiday down to just one destination, what about going on a cruise and seeing several? On a Mediterranean cruise you can visit the likes of Barcelona, Marseille and Rome in seven days, hopping off for a day’s excursion before returning to the luxury of your cruise liner in the evening. It’s an ideal way to see Europe and you can enjoy all the entertainment and on-board facilities, such as a spa, cinema and indoor casino, in the evening.

THE CRUISE TO BOOK

Princess Cruises

Italy at Easter

Italy offers four different types of holidays in one place: ski in the north, have a city break in Rome or Venice, enjoy the beaches of the Amalfi Coast or tour vineyards in Tuscany. An Easter holiday to Italy can involve one or a few of these; while it’s not scorching hot at this time of year, it’s certainly pleasant and you get the odd warm day, if you want to take a refreshing dip in the beautiful Mediterranean.

WHERE TO STAY

A.Roma Lifestyle Hotel

Edinburgh at Easter

If you want to explore but prefer to stay nearer home, Edinburgh is a great pick for the Easter Holidays. You can take in views of the city with a climb up Arthur’s Seat or tour around Edinburgh Castle. Harry Potter fans can see where JK Rowling wrote her famous books and go on a Hogwarts Express tour, leaving from the city. There’s also whiskey tasting, the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and the National Museum of Scotland for culture vultures.

WHERE TO STAY

Hotel du Vin in Edinburgh

Amsterdam at Easter

A quick journey on the Eurostar and you’re in central Amsterdam in no time! The best way to see this stunning city is by bike so hire one and tour the ancient canals and pretty townhouses. The famous Rijksmuseum houses over a million paintings and is a must for art lovers, while the Anne Frank House is a unique and extremely moving attraction.

WHERE TO STAY

Eden Hotel

Disneyland Paris at Easter

Treat the kids to a trip to Disneyland Paris this Easter. The main park is packed with Disney-themed rides, including the Runaway Train, Big Thunder Mountain, the Mad Hatter’s Tea Cups and Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain. There’s also Sleeping Beauty’s Castle and the famous Disney Parade once they’ve had their fill of all the rides. Stay at one of the Disney-themed hotels so you can take the Mickey Mouse experience home with you.

WHERE TO STAY

Disney hotels at Disneyland Paris

