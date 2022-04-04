Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares video of daughter Teddy but fans are 'freaked out' The mum-of-four shared a video online

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shared a video of her daughter Teddy getting in on one of her massages on Monday, but fans were totally distracted.

Many admitted to being "freaked out" by their cat which was lying on the massage table. "Excuse me but what kind of animal is that thing next to her?" enquired one and: "What is that animal next to Teddy looks like a half seal?" said another. A third wrote: "It freaked me out."

It took another fan to explain there was an optical illusion, making the cat's face appear to be distorted. "What you think is the eyes, is actually ears. That cat is looking down on the hands, not up at the camera," they revealed.

Robbie and Ayda are relocating

"Wtf … sorry, but, at first glance, the cat looks like a specimen, after two minutes we saw the real face," wrote another when they realised.

Ayda captioned the video: "@robbiewilliams It's been a long weekend for Teddy #massagethief #relaxtime #itsawrap AW xx"

In the clip, Ayda can be heard asking her daughter: "What part of you is really stressed out?"

Teddy is Robbie and Ayda's eldest child, and she is nine, and they have three other children together, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau.

The couple have four children together

The family have recently sold up all of their properties and currently doesn't have a permanent residence to live in.

Robbie revealed all in a recent interview with the Kyle and Jackie O Australian Radio Show, saying the family "haven't got an abode right now".

"We've pretty much sold everywhere. We don't live anywhere and we're trying to figure it out," he added.

Australia is a firm favourite to be on the cards for the family to be house hunting because Robbie is currently shooting a biopic of his life, Better Man, and the filming is taking place down under.

