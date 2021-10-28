Robbie Williams and Ayda Field treat son Charlie to exciting day to mark his birthday This is incredible!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are doting parents to four children and earlier in the week their son Charlie marked his seventh birthday.

And the couple made sure to give their son the best day ever, as they enjoyed a wonderful trip abroad, and the mum-of four shared an insight into the celebrations that they threw for him. Set to the tune of Michael Bublé's It's a Beautiful Day, Charlie's birthday started out by a wall emblazoned with a Transformers logo and the words: "Charlie is 7," as well several blue balloon and then the birthday boy was treated to a hearty breakfast spread with pancakes, blueberries, waffles and syrup.

WATCH: Ayda Field shares glimpse inside son Charlie's seventh birthday celebrations

The family then headed out to a picturesque amusement park, where Charlie cleaned the windows of the 'Healthy Snack Factory' and took part in a firefighting ride, before being treated to what appeared to be a magic show.

The day ended in a fancy restaurant adorned with blue balloons where the birthday boy was given the most spectacular vanilla birthday cake.

Ayda had loving words for her seven-year-old son, as she wrote: "To Our Charlton…7 yrs old today …wow! Ever since the Oct. 27, 2014, you have blessed us in this world and have made every day the most beautiful day (even the ones with poop and tantrums:).

"It's all going so quickly, but we just wanted to let you know how truly blessed we feel to be your mommy and your daddy. Thank you for being totally awesome …HAPPY BIRTHDAY CHARLIE #happybirthday #birthdayboy #beautifulday #beautifulboy #charlieandthechocolatefactory AWxx."

The family enjoyed themselves at an amusement park

Fans also shared celebratory messages for Charlie, as one wrote: "Beautiful. Blessings to you Charlie," and a second added: "Happy birthday Charlie. Looks like you had an amazing day. Xx."

Charlie isn't Ayda's only child who celebrated their birthday while on holiday this year, as back in August, daughter Coco turned three during a family holiday.

The day ended with a jaw-dropping cake

The mum-of-four shared a series of photos and clips on her Instagram page, writing: "To Our Beautiful Coco…3 years ago today you brightened our world, and you have brought us rainbow magic ever since …We love you to the moon and back… and yes, you can stay up late today :) Happy Birthday!! #cocopow #birthdaygirl #threenager AWxx."

Coco's cake looked amazing; a white-iced cake decorated with multi-coloured dots and a cute edible rainbow and clouds on top. 'Happy birthday Coco' was written in gold letters. We're sure the birthday girl enjoyed eating her special cake with her family.

