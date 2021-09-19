Ayda Field will no doubt have thrilled her followers at the weekend as she took to Instagram to share some glimpses of her oldest daughter Teddy's fabulous birthday celebrations.

Once again the doting mum had gone all out with her décor, as she posted snaps to her Stories which showed a gorgeous festival theme, including a sign which read: "Welcome to Tedchella 2021."

Ayda captioned this picture: "Teddy is officially 9 #birthdaygirl."

Another photo depicted a low table surrounded by cushions and rolled-up blankets, with a flower crown placed at each setting, ready for the youngster and her friends.

"Festival vibes… #happybirthday TEDDY," the mum-of-four wrote.

On her page, the star also shared a sweet video that showed herself and Teddy walking across a Paris street and into a department store before it cut to more images from Teddy's birthday, including a table featuring a large mouth-watering cake and a pink helium balloon in the shape of a 9.

Ayda's daughter Teddy celebrated her birthday in style

Ayda captioned this video: "To my beautiful Theodora…you have filled my world with infinite love, joy, and of course …pure imagination:) You have brought me on this incredible journey of motherhood and I am so blessed that you chose me.

"You have so much heart and compassion and humour and I think you continue to be my greatest teacher. May this next year bring you even more health, happiness, and blissful adventure. Happy 9th Birthday Teddy!!! I love you to the moon and back [heart emoji] mommy xx.

The actress and presenter is a devoted mum

"PS you are growing up so quickly, what’s the rush :)? #birthdaygirl #celebration #girlswillbegirls #girltime #9 AWxx."

Teddy is the occasional Loose Women panellist's oldest child with her husband, Robbie Williams, who she married back in 2010. The couple also share sons Charlie, six, and Beau, one, as well as three-year-old daughter Coco.

