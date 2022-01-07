Ayda Field shares adorable bonding moment between husband Robbie Williams and son Beau This is so sweet!

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field regularly dote on their four children, and during the week the mum shared a sweet bonding moment between her husband and their youngest child.

The star shared a photo of the pair together with Beau, one, with the tot sat on his football while his dad looked his way, standing like a goalkeeper. The pair both had some trainers on, with Robbie rocking a yellowy-green and Beau donning some white ones. Robbie also had an eye-catching top on that featured a large white horse. "@robbiewilliams Two boys and their ball #precious #fatherandson #family #football #memoriesforlife AWXx," the snap was lovingly captioned.

WATCH: Ayda Field shares adorable video of baby Beau walking

Ayda's shot captured the surroundings at their beautiful home, with a stone path stretching around the garden where Robbie and Beau played.

A sunrise completed the natural beauty of the photo as the nearby houses were enveloped in a morning mist.

A lot of fans were left speechless by the showstopping photo, as many took to the comments where they posted heart emojis.

But one fan wrote: "Ahhh precious moments to cherish," and a second said: "Beau is so adorable, love his curly hair. Gorgeous picture."

Ayda shared this gorgeous shot

A third added: "Aww, this pic everything so cute bless," and a fourth posted: "Robbie teaching his boy the tricks of the trade."

Last month, Ayda got very emotional as Beau received his first haircut, and she shared the experience with her 666,000 followers.

In the video, the toddler, who will turn two on Valentine's Day, was seen completely relaxed in his high chair whilst the hairdresser trimmed his brown curls.

The former X Factor judge was heard telling her son: "Beau-Beaus, I am very emotional about you getting your first haircut, this is a big deal for mummy. I know you're not really bothered but those are your beautiful baby hairs."

Ayda and Robbie are parents to four kids

She captioned the post: "Beau got his very first haircut today… and mommy got very emotional. (And yes, I'm saving a lock of his hair:) Why do they grow up so quickly? #haircut #emotionalmoment #momlife AWxx."

Whilst it was an emotional moment for Robbie Williams' wife, Beau kept his cool by playing with Play-Doh. Fans loved that Ayda had shared the intimate moment with them. One commented: "So sweet! Thank you for sharing Ayda! Sending lots of love to you Rob and the fam."

A second remarked: "Those baby curls, awww the firsts are always emotional," whilst a third added: "Aww..what a big boy…sending you a mama hug…and, they'll always be our babies."

