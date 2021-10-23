Ayda Field shares sweet photo of daughter ahead of family holiday Wish we were going!

With the half-term holidays now upon us, many are jetting off to glamorous locations all over the world, and Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are no exception.

On Saturday, mum-of-four Ayda shared a photo of the family at the airport ahead of their journey. In the snap, Coco, three, was sitting on top of the suitcase that was being wheeled through the airport by her father. The young girl looked so sweet in a grey hoodie with matching tracksuit bottoms, a white pair of trainers and some striped socks.

Robbie, meanwhile, was wearing his face mask, alongside a black T-shirt and some dungarees. Ayda appropriately captioned the shot: "#daddysgirl."

The family enjoyed a very long holiday over the summer, and Ayda kept fans entertained as she shared various shots from their mini-paradise.

At one point, the former X Factor judge headed poolside to relax by the cooling waters in a tiny bikini. The beautiful two-piece consisted of a pink top and some white bikini bottoms, and she paired the look with some large pink sunglasses.

"Suntanning in progress," she wrote in a caption on her Instagram Stories.

The family are jetting off to a mystery location

After a good tanning session, the 42-year-old headed into the pool to cool off, and she was joined by her husband. The pair posed together in the water, with Robbie keeping his signature straight face for the photo, and Ayda mirrored his expression.

Daughter Coco even celebrated her third birthday abroad. The young girl was treated to an adorable rainbow-themed garden party to celebrate her special day – and her birthday cake was too cute for words.

Coco celebrated her third birthday abroad

Coco's cake looked amazing; a white-iced bake decorated with multi-coloured dots and a cute edible rainbow and clouds on top. 'Happy birthday Coco' was written in gold letters. We're sure the birthday girl enjoyed eating her special cake with her family.

Ayda shared a series of photos and clips on her Instagram page, writing: "To Our Beautiful Coco…3 years ago today you brightened our world, and you have brought us rainbow magic ever since …We love you to the moon and back… and yes, you can stay up late today :) Happy Birthday!! #cocopow #birthdaygirl #threenager AWxx."

One of the clips was almost too cute for words as the family danced around, with Coco being cradled in her father's arms.

