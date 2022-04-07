Gemma Atkinson defends fiancé Gorka Marquez over parenting backlash The Strictly stars have a daughter together

Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson has defended her fiancé Gorka Marquez's parenting decision after he received fan backlash.

In a new interview in The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Gemma revealed that Gorka and herself received negative comments when their daughter Mia was born after he embarked on the Strictly tour just days after her arrival.

"We got a lot of grief for that. He had people messaging him saying: 'What kind of father chooses his work over his child?'

"They didn’t realise he was contractually obliged – and how do they expect him to fund this child without working?"

Gemma defends Gorka's decision

This revelation comes after Gemma's fans thought she could be pregnant again when she shared a throwback baby bump snap.

"And there's me thinking you are both pregnant again," one fan admitted on the star's Instagram post.

The selection of images included a previous picture when she was pregnant with daughter Mia and another snap holding her daughter standing in the very spot the first image was taken. Both pictures were taken while holidaying in Tenerife.

Speaking on Steph's Packed Lunch last year, Gemma opened up about her hopes to have another baby with Gorka, explaining: "I'm at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia.

"The first few months of Mia's life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, 'I'm not going through that again'. I've now come of it, and I feel I could."

The star confused everyone with this throwback photo

In The Sun interview, Gemma touched on the topic again, explaining one of her heartfelt reasons for wanting Mia to have a sibling.

"Yes, we'd definitely love to give Mia a sibling. I'm one of two, Gorka’s one of two. I think growing up it’s nice to have someone," she said.

Going on to explain: "When my dad passed away, without my sister Nina there, I probably wouldn’t have coped very well at all. I would love for Mia to have that kind of support network."

