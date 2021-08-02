Gemma Atkinson shared some insights from her life as a mum with her fans on Monday – and she encouraged them to follow their own path when it comes to parenting!

The former Emmerdale actress is a devoted mum to her two-year-old daughter Mia, who she shares with Strictly pro Gorka Marquez.

The star took to her Instagram Stories, where she revealed that she had chosen not to listen to the advice of other parents on social media when it came to deciding how and when to potty train her little girl.

What's more, she has no regrets, as she went on to explain.

"Hiya," the star began her video. "I put on here a few months ago that I was starting potty training with Mia and I got quite a few messages saying, 'It's far too early, what are you doing, you're doing it wrong'. Mia nailed it, she's not been in nappies now for a good few months."

Gemma continued: "We didn't force potty training on her… we just used to take her nappy off and let her run around and whatever, and just asked her every now and then if she needed the toilet."

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Mia in July 2019

The 36-year-old finished by saying: "Moral of the story, do what's right for you and your baby."

Little Mia is clearly a very determined young lady, as she proved at the weekend, when it seemed like she had no interest in her father's Spanish lessons.

On Saturday, Gemma uploaded an adorable clip of the tiny tot 'arguing' with her dad after Mia plucked an orange toy out of her toybox.

The couple met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing

"Orange!" Mia shouted at the camera, while Gorka quickly said: "Naranja," which means orange in Spanish.

But Mia was insistent that the colour was orange, responding: "No it's orange," despite her father playfully repeating the word in Spanish as Gemma giggled.

"This could last a while," Gemma captioned the clip in orange lettering, adding the Spanish and English flags, alongside a heart emoji. Bless!

