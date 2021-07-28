Gemma Atkinson will no doubt have made her fans' jaws drop with a pregnancy picture she shared to social media on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly contestant posted a photo of herself taken just over two years ago.

In the sweet throwback snap, a very pregnant Gemma could be seen looking down and cradling her bare bump as her fiancé, Gorka Marquez, pointed to her stomach and her radio colleagues surrounded her, beaming with excitement.

The backstory to the photo demonstrated how unpredictable becoming a parent can be, as Gemma revealed in her caption.

The 36-year-old wrote: "Throwback to casually telling the boys 'I've another 3 wks at least yet'… 2 days later my waters broke."

Gemma and pro dancer Gorka welcomed their first child, Mia, on 4 July 2019 after meeting on the set of Strictly back in 2017, when Gemma danced her way into the final with her partner, Aljaz Skorjanec.

Gemma gave birth to Mia two years ago

The former Emmerdale star began dating Gorka after the series finished filming in early 2018, and the couple revealed they were expecting a baby the following February.

That's clearly a significant month for the couple, as they went on to get engaged on Valentine's Day this year.

Gemma and Gorka haven't yet revealed the details of their wedding or any plans to have another baby, despite rumours earlier this year that Gemma was pregnant again.

The star is a doting mum

Back in January, a magazine reported that the super-fit mum was expecting her second child.

Gemma shared a short video to her Instagram Stories responding to the news story, although she didn't name the publication.

The star laughed as she addressed the camera, saying: "Thanks to the magazine for letting me know that that's what's happening."

She went on: "A baby and two dogs is more than enough for now, thanks."

