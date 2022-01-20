Gemma Atkinson shows off her teeth transformation – and fans are impressed The actress showed a before and after picture

Gemma Atkinson has shown a before and after of her teeth transformation following nine months of Invisalign treatment – and fans were seriously impressed with the results.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Strictly Come Dancing star shared an image that showed her teeth before and after the treatment and told fans it had made a "big difference to my smile".

"Completely forgot to post the before & afters of my Invisalign journey," she began. "I did 9 months in total & only subtle changes, I know, but a big difference to my smile."

She continued: "Totally worth it for me! I told @dr_ansar I wanted them to still look natural & still be my own teeth to suit my face. @Dr_ansar is currently offering a discount on any treatments (we mentioned this before Christmas) he's started it now so DM him for details."

Gemma showed a before and after picture of her teeth

Fans seemed to want to know more about her experience and inundated her DMs with questions.

The mother-of-one shared a screenshot of a private chat she had had with a follower, who wondered if she had also had bonding done as well.

"Yeh. He did composite bonding on the front ones and I had whitening trays too to sleep in," Gemma replied, before adding: "Lots of Q's about [teeth emoji] I won't bore you on here with them as I'm not the professional. @dr_ansar can share it all for anyone interested."

Gorka Marquezs fiancée had Invisalign for nine months

For those who don't know, tooth bonding is a cosmetic dental procedure that repairs chipped, cracked, or broken teeth. It also helps with discoloured teeth, gaps between the teeth, and even lengthening a tooth that's shorter than the rest.

Gemma got her braces in March last year. At the time, the actress documented the exciting day on Instagram and revealed she'd been told she might find herself eating less snacks due to the Invisalign, but insisted that wouldn't be the case.

The radio host wrote at the time: "I've been told to expect some discomfort from day two to five. I've also been told I'll probably lay off the snacks because people can't be bothered to keep taking them in and out. I may be an exception though as I love me some snacks."