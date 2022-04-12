Robbie Williams' son Charlie takes after his dad in new video - watch Robbie and wife Ayda share four children

Looks like Robbie Williams' seven-year-old son Charlie has inherited his dad's dance skills from his Take That days!

MORE: Robbie Williams reveals fears for his children with wife Ayda

Robbie's wife Ayda Field shared a new video of their family enjoying a day on the beach, and near the end of the clip Charlie shows off his dance moves with the cutest wiggle. Ayda's fans went crazy for her son's cool beach boogie.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robbie's son Charlie dancing on the beach

Beside the clip, Ayda, 42, posted: "@robbiewilliams My Happy Place #familytime #beachlife #preciousmoments AWxx."

Back in Robbie's days in the pop group Take That, he was known for his acrobatic dance moves and routines with his fellow bandmates Mark Owen, Jason Orange, Howard Donald and Gary Barlow. It's no surprise that his talent has been passed down to his children.

MORE: Why the Cambridge children get day off school on their birthdays

LOOK: 20 Best Easter gifts for kids that you can give instead of chocolate

Charlie on the far left strutting his stuff on the beach

Her followers adored the video, with one writing: "Gorgeous family x Charlie strutting his stuff! So cute!" while another said: "Charlie's dance at the end....apple doesn't fall far from the tree @robbiewilliams."

A third fan told Ayda: "So adorable…when did those babies get so big! Enjoy your sun and sand @aydafieldwilliams."

There were more compliments for little Charlie as a follower wrote: "Love your dance moves, Charlie."

VIEW GALLERY

Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field

Robbie, 48, and Ayda share four children together: Teddy, nine, Charlie, seven, Coco, three, and two-year-old Beau. The family have recently sold up all of their properties and currently don't have a permanent residence to live in.

Robbie revealed all in a recent interview with the Kyle and Jackie O Australian Radio Show, saying the family "haven't got an abode right now".

"We've pretty much sold everywhere. We don't live anywhere and we're trying to figure it out," he added.

Australia is a firm favourite to be on the cards for the family to be house hunting because Robbie is currently shooting a biopic of his life, Better Man, and the filming is taking place down under.