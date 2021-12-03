Ayda Field shares rare photo of her children – and their advent calendars are amazing Ayda is married to singer Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has posted a new photo of two of their children on her Instagram page - and it's so cute.

MORE: 86 top toys for Christmas 2021: The most popular gifts that will be on Santa's wish lists

The couple, who are notoriously private about their children's identities, were having a relaxed evening together, with their eldest kids Teddy and, eight, and Charlie, five, enjoying a movie.

Loading the player...

Ayda shows fans her kids' calendars

In the snap, the siblings lie at the end of a bed watching TV, surrounded by lego blocks. Mum Ayda wrote: "#movienight #aladdin."

Teddy and Charlie enjoy movie night

Ayda also shared a festive video (above) of her four children's advent calendars and wow, they are absolutely beautiful! The calendars feature little drawers for each day until Christmas and have the prettiest wintery scenes in the centre.

We imagine Teddy, Charlie, Coco, age two and baby boy Beau, adore their special advent calendars.

As the camera pans around we also see a very cool letter from Santa Claus direct from the North Pole, which is set in a glass frame. The Elf on the Shelf elves also sit amongst the Christmassy scene looking cheeky on their mini sledges with faux snow scattered around them.

MORE: 9 Christmas jumpers kids will love this festive season

READ: 6 celebrity mums who had babies in their forties

One of the advent calendars

In December 2020, Ayda wowed fans with her incredible Christmas pink tree and family craft set-up.

The star posted: "I wanted to talk a little tree action. This is my tree. Trees always make me happy and Christmas doesn’t really start until my tree is up and it's finally up.

"So, I thought I would reach out to you, Insta world and ask anyone. For me personally this year, I went silly, I went pink, I went fun because I felt like I needed some silly and some fun and some pink in my life because I've been feeling down with everything that’s been going on. So, I wanted to ask, has anyone out there done anything different with their tree to kind of raise the mood and bring some spirit and some festive fun into your lives because I think we all need it."

The family gets crafty

The family were also pictured making tree decorations together with Ayda in charge of the crafts. It sure looks like fun at the Williams' residence at Christmas time.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.