Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's baby plans revealed

Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn married American actress Nicola Peltz in a lavish Palm Beach wedding on Saturday attended by the stars such as Eva Longoria, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay.

Following their nuptials, fans may be wondering if Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, plan to start a family in the near future, given their close relationships with their own families. Indeed, in an Instagram Q&A in 2021, Brooklyn revealed his aspirations to be "an amazing dad and husband."

The budding chef alluded to his hopes to become a father in another Instagram post the same year, writing: "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes. I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day. I love you baby."

And in a previous interview with ICON magazine, Brooklyn revealed: "When I moved to New York, it was amazing. I loved it, it's where I want to be based when I'm a bit older and I'd like to start a family there."

The newlyweds, Brooklyn and Nicola

However, it appears that the couple's New York plans have changed, with recent reports suggesting they are considering investing in two properties; a base in Los Angeles where Nicola often works when filming, and a second in Miami, close to where both of their families have homes.

Miami would then be the ideal place for Brooklyn and Nicola to raise their children, as both grandparents would be on hand.

The Beckhams spend a lot of time in the city due to David's work with his football team, Inter Miami, while Brooklyn's younger brother Romeo Beckham plays for reserve team Fort Lauderdale.

It may be a few years until we hear baby news from Brooklyn and Nicola though, as Brooklyn, who stars in the 'Cookin' with Brooklyn' video series, is busy focussing on his foodie career.

During a conversation with the YouTuber David Dobrik, he revealed: "I'm not much of a baker. It always comes across as so much fun, like you can do it with your kids. That's why I want to learn to become a great baker before I have kids."

Watch this space folks…

