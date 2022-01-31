Brooklyn Beckham melts hearts with adorable photo as he prepares to wed The budding chef is a real family man

The eldest son of Victoria and David Beckham just made all his fans go 'aw!' with his latest photo on Instagram.

Brooklyn, who is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz, shared a snap of himself cuddling the couple's pet pooch on his Instagram page – and there certainly seems to be a lot of love in their household.

WATCH: Brooklyn dances with his little sister Harper

"I love my boy so much," said Brooklyn besides the picture of his canine pal sitting on his shoulders.

The budding chef, who has his own internet TV series called Cookin' with Brooklyn, wowed fans with his physique in the shirtless snap, also revealing his many tattoos. His fiancée Nicola was amongst the first to comment on the photo, writing: "My guys."

Brooklyn and his cute dog

Not surprisingly, there were scores of compliments from Brooklyn's 13.1m followers with one posting: "Awwwww so cute!!!" and another telling the star, "This is precious."

Only a few days earlier, Brooklyn shared a photo of Nicola also snuggling their pet dog. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared the gorgeous picture with fans and simply remarked, "My person [heart emoji] @nicolaannepeltz."

Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola

The couple, who began dating in October 2019, have lots to look forward to this year as they prepare for their upcoming nuptials. Not much is known about the big day, but preparations are well underway.

Brooklyn told HELLO! last year that he and Nicola planned to tie the knot in 2022.

"We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult," he said. "You know, I've only just started to travel again, I'm travelling a little bit now but hopefully, it'll be next year."

