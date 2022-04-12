Incredible gift Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz requested from guests at $3.5m wedding Kate Middleton and Prince William similarly asked for donations

Some newlywed couples use their wedding guest lists as an opportunity to ask their friends and family for contributions towards building a home together or planning a luxurious honeymoon – but not Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

The chef, 23, and the actress, 27, asked their wedding guests – which included the likes of Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay – to celebrate their wedding in a very thoughtful way. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Brooklyn and Nicola invited guests to make donations to humanitarian agency Care to help provide aid for those in Ukraine, particularly women and the elderly.

Of course, both the father-of-the-bride Nelson Peltz, who is worth a reported £1.3 billion, and the groom's parents Victoria and David Beckham, worth an estimated £380 million, were among those making donations.

This was similar to royals such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who sent their guests a list of charities they wished to support.

Brooklyn and Nicola requested donations to help those in Ukraine for their wedding gifts

Kate and William supported 26 different charities with their wedding list, while Meghan and Harry asked for monetary donations for seven different charities when they tied the knot in 2018. The latter included the Myna Mahila Foundation, Children's HIV association (CHIVA), and the Wilderness Foundation.

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding day was reportedly a three-day affair starting with a dinner on Friday, followed by a reception at Nelson's $103million Palm Beach mansion and a post-wedding brunch with the newlyweds on Sunday. So it comes as no surprise that the weekend-long celebrations are said to have cost around £3million.

Brooklyn was given a diamond chain from Nicola's parents

The special day also saw Brooklyn receive two very special gifts of his own from his new bride and his father-in-law. Nicola had a bespoke label sewn inside Brookln's suit jacket, telling Vogue: "Brooklyn loves labels.

"Two years ago for Christmas, I made a whole suitcase full of personalised ones for him."

Photos show the photographer wearing a custom Dior suit from Kim Jones, which he finished off with a sparkling diamond chain by Anita Ko on his lapel. The accessory was given to him by Nicola's parents Nelson and Claudia, and he wore it as a wallet chain the night before their big day.

