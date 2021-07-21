Catherine Tyldesley sends fans wild in fitted wrap dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Catherine Tyldesley just stepped out in the most stunning floral dress – and fans are obsessed. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the former Coronation Street star shared a number of stylish snaps as she posed in a black and green midi from Ganni complete with strappy heeled sandals.

Catherine shared a number of stylish snaps on Instagram

Accessorising with a number of shimmering silver pieces from Foales, including a dainty heart necklace and several stud earrings, Catherine wore her brunette hair down in beachy waves and opted for natural and dewy makeup. Dusting her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with a rosy blusher and a soft pink lip gloss, the mum-of-one looked absolutely gorgeous!

Ganni Black and Green Floral Dress, £151, Coggles

In love with her outfit? Reduced to £151 in the sale, Catherine's LBD features a shawl collar and long elasticated balloon sleeves. Effortlessly elegant, our advice is to act fast – it's already flying off of the virtual shelves.

Teasing a new project, the actress captioned the snaps: "Great night last night! Can't wait for you guys to see! Styling @martinealexander dress @ganni. Hair and makeup @collettemakeup. Tan @siobhan_obeauty @fakebakeunited. Skin prep @oneaestheticstudio. Bling @foaleslondon."

The TV star accessorised with silver jewellery from Foales London

Sending fans wild, Catherine's 636k followers were quick to comment on her dress, with one writing: "Love this look on you. Rocking it."

"This dress looks magical on you!!" added another, meanwhile a third gushed: "Looking totally and utterly divine as always."

VIDEO: A LOOK BACK: Catherine Tyldesley is radiant in her family winter wonderland photoshoot

Catherine's summer wardrobe is seriously chic, but she recently had fans talking about one dress in particular. Celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary alongside her husband, Tom Pitfield, the couple returned to Colshaw Hall in Cheshire in May where they took part in an exclusive HELLO! photoshoot.

Reliving their special day at the grade-II listed Jacobean-style manor house, Catherine wore the same bespoke lace and ivory gown by Philip Armstrong to mark the occasion, while Tom donned his original wedding suit.

"I completely fell in love with my wedding dress all over again," Catherine told HELLO!. "I didn't know how I would feel wearing it and I was delighted that I loved it just as much – and that after lockdown, I could fit into it!"

