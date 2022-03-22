We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Catherine Tyldesley is positively glowing right now! The mother-of-one is currently pregnant with her second child and has been displaying her growing baby bump on Instagram.

We've been loving her maternity wardrobe; she is pure stylish mum goals. On Monday evening, the brunette actress showed off an epic bump picture online, and in it, she wore a beautiful knitted dress by high street brand Never Fully Dressed.

WATCH: Catherine Tyldesley reveals all

The 38-year-old chose the brand's 'Jamie Knitted Dress'. The website says of the style: "Stay warm but chic in the Jamie Knit Dress, a must have for this season. In a stylish Art Deco print in a rich orange and deep navy. Featuring a balloon sleeve and split hem detailing. Perfect with trainers for a casual brunch or dress it up with heels for the evening."

The comfortable style has ribbed detailing, a split hem and is a pull-on style with zero fastening, which means it is perfect for a pregnant frame, which rapidly grows.

Sadly, as soon as Catherine wore the style, it completely sold out. Gutted! Don't worry though, we've found some great lookalikes should you wish to invest.

Never Fully Dressed 'True Love Blues' striped knitted midi dress, £129, Selfridges

Catherine found out early that she is expecting a daughter, due in April, a little sister for their six-year-old son, Alfie. During her pregnancy, the actress explained to HELLO! she had had some really tough symptoms, having been diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, the debilitating condition also suffered by the Duchess of Cambridge that causes severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy.

She explained: "It is not like morning sickness as you feel sick all day. It is the same thing Kate had, although I have not been as extreme as her. I was put on medication and that has been a godsend as I feel so much better."

