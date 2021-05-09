Catherine Tyldesley rewears wedding dress as she marks special anniversary - EXCLUSIVE The former Coronation Street and her husband returned to Colshaw Hall in Cheshire

To celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary, Catherine Tyldesley has returned to Colshaw Hall in Cheshire where she married five years ago - even wearing the same bespoke lace and ivory gown by Philip Armstrong to mark the occasion.

MORE: Catherine Tyldesley unveils her luxurious bathroom makeover – and her Strictly co-stars approve

In the stunning HELLO! photoshoot, the 37-year-old actress and her husband Tom Pitfield, 35 - wearing his original wedding suit - relive memories of their big day on 21 May 2016, at the grade-II listed Jacobean-style manor house, joined by their six-year-old son Alfie who was just one when they wed.

Loading the player...

A LOOK BACK: Catherine Tyldesley is radiant in her family winter wonderland photoshoot

"I completely fell in love with my wedding dress all over again," she tells HELLO!. "I didn't know how I would feel wearing it and I was delighted that I loved it just as much – and that after lockdown, I could fit into it!"

RELATED: Meet the future generation of Coronation Street! The cast's adorable kids

MORE: Catherine Tyldesley unveils son Alfie's epic outdoor playhouse – and we're impressed

Her wedding guests included many famous faces from Coronation Street, in which she appeared for seven years. "I've never lost touch with my Corrie family. Whatever I'm doing I have always had so much support from them," says Catherine who has since starred in TV's Scarborough and Viewpoint, and taken part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

The star has revealed she would love to be a mum again

A huge part of her happiness today is Alfie. "Becoming a mum is the best thing that ever happened to me. Being with my boys is my happy place."

Even so, Catherine has had a tough time in the past year, struggling with a hormonal imbalance which had a dramatic effect on her body.

"My body seemed to think it was pregnant. I took so many tests as I was convinced I was actually pregnant and even had morning sickness, but in fact my body was just mimicking a pregnancy. My endocrinologist said she'd never seen such a reaction.

"It felt like I'd given birth without having a baby. I put on a stone in weight even though I was eating well and training hard. It is only now that I feel I've got my body back."

The couple married five years ago

Of the future and having another child, she tells HELLO!: "We are so happy as a three and we don't ever feel like there is anything missing, but would I like another child? Yes, I think I would, so if it happens, then that's wonderful. If it doesn't, then I am blessed to have Alfie."

Adoption is something she hopes their future will also hold: "I feel very passionate about it. It is one of the greatest things you can do for another person; there are so many children needing good homes."

For more details on Colshaw Hall, visit colshawhall.com

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.