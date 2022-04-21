The Queen's bonny baby photo will melt your heart Her Majesty has turned 96

The Queen has turned 96 and to celebrate her birthday the Royal Collection Trust have shared a super sweet photograph from when Her Majesty was a baby.

The monarch was pictured when she was age one along with her grandmother, Queen Mary. The Queen, who was then a Princess, was captured sitting on two luxurious cushions, wearing a fetching gown. Queen Mary bears a resemblance to the Queen now with her curled short hair and porcelain skin.

The post also revealed more images of the monarch through the ages, including her riding a horse as a teenager.

The Queen spent her early childhood years at her parents' home 145 Piccadilly in London, which is now the site for InterContinental London Park Lane.

The Queen looks so cute as a baby

Jane Dismore, author of Princess: The Early Life of Queen Elizabeth II, has revealed that the day nursery at the property featured a tall dresser with glass cupboards that were "filled with toys and curios from all over the British Empire...many of them gifts from Queen Mary." This clearly shows the close bond between Princess Elizabeth and her grandmother.

The Princess was educated at home along with her sister, Princess Margaret.

The Queen and her sister playing at their childhood home

As well as learning languages, according to royalcentral.co.uk, the then-princess also learnt maths, history, dancing, art and singing.

Her Majesty is now in turn close to her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are yet to bring their youngest child Lilibet to the UK to meet the important lady who inspired her namesake.

Prince Harry recently visited his grandmother

Speaking to Today's Hoda Kotb from American network NBC this week for a wide-ranging interview that covered his personal and professional life, Prince Harry revealed his intentions to get his children to meet his grandmother.

When quizzed on a future meeting, he said: "I don’t know yet, there’s lots of things – security issues and everything else. So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her."

