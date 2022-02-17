The Queen launches surprise £9.99 fragrance - and her dogs will love it Your dog will smell divine!

The Queen has launched a new luxury fragrance for an unexpected audience – dogs. Designed with the 'Happy Hounds' at the Sandringham Estate in mind, this dog cologne is said to infuse mucky pups with the dreamy scent of coastal walks.

Priced at £9.99 a bottle, 'Happy Hounds' Dog Cologne is now on sale at the Sandringham Estate's gift shop in Norfolk. The sleek 200ml bottle features a spray top nozzle and the crown logo in sophisticated blue hues. Add to basket!

WATCH: The Queen is greeted by pet Corgi Candy

Created by artisan perfume-maker Norfolk Natural Living, the fragrance exudes a deliciously musky scent with citrus notes of bergamot – perfect for appeasing owners' olfactory senses. The scent's versatility is emphasised by its unisex design and can be spritzed on both male and female pups. Goodbye smelly whiffs and hello aromatic woofs.

The Sandringham Estate told The Sun: "Dog cologne is getting more and more popular, particularly with people who like a bit of luxury in their lives and want to indulge their pets." Not to mention the scent is long-lasting – meaning your pooch will smell divine for hours.

The Queen has owned over 30 Corgis

Last week, the Queen was sweetly interrupted by her beloved pet dog Candy as she carried out a memorabilia viewing at Windsor Castle, ahead of the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February. The adorable corgi wandered into the Oak Room at Windsor Castle to greet The Queen, to which the monarch affectionately replied: "And where did you come from?"

Candy the Corgi greeting The Queen

The monarch has owned more than 30 Corgis during her reign. The Queen is a fan of unconventional Corgi names and names of previous corgis include Sugar, Foxy, Bushy, Brush, Honey, Sherry, Vulcan, Cider, Berry, Flash, Spick, Span, Tiny, Whisky and Bisto Oxo.

She hasn't completely sidelined traditional dog names, however, as other Corgi names include Monty, Susan and Holly, to Emma, Linnet, Noble, Willow and Heather. When it comes to pet names, the Queen's creativity really shines through.

