Elton John shares rare photo of son Elijah, nine - and his jaw-dropping birthday cake The dad-of-two treated his youngest son

Elton John took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a rare photo of his youngest son Elijah as the youngster posed with an incredible birthday cake.

The little boy, who was celebrating his ninth birthday, is obviously a fan of The Simpsons, as his cake consisted of a 3D replica of Bart Simpson's head peeking out of a bright blue base surrounded by miniature doughnuts – and it looked delicious!

Although his face wasn't visible, Elijah could just be seen behind the cake, putting his thumbs up.

Elton and his husband David Furnish, who have been together since 1993, share two children: Elijah and his older brother Zachary, who is 11.

The couple tend to keep their sons out of the spotlight, but sometimes can't resist posting sweet behind-the-scenes glimpses into their family life.

Last month, they let fans into their festive celebrations, as they spent time abroad in a snowy landscape, and shared pictures of David walking hand-in-hand with the two boys, with the trio all bundled up in puffer coats in honour of the wintry weather.

Elton John's son Elijah celebrated turning nine

Elton has previously opened up about his plans to step back from performing in order to spend more time with his children. Speaking to NME, he said: "I will do records and I'll do my radio show, but as far as schlepping and doing shows? I've had enough applause. I wanna be with my family. I wanna be with my boys."

The singer went on: "I'll still be creative, but I don't want to spend the rest of my life flying here, flying there. I can't do any more than I've done now and save for the odd charity thing that may come up, that's it for me."

However, he won't retire from performing until after his last shows, which are scheduled for 2023, two years later than planned, due to a painful hip injury.

