Jamie Oliver's son River poses up a storm in new photos – fans react Jamie and Jools' youngest son is not camera shy

Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools often share sweet family photos with their social media followers, and the latest snaps of their son River prove he's certainly not camera shy!

Jools posted two new photos of her four-year-old son striking several poses for the camera, adding: "Not stop posing."

Wearing a yellow jumper, matching leggings and blue wellies with rainbows and butterflies printed across them, little River strolled towards his mum in the first snap, as if on the runway. His wide grin changed into a pout in the second picture, while he did a mini peace sign with one hand and put the other hand on his hip.

WATCH: Jamie Oliver says son River is always breaking things

Jools' followers quickly reacted to the post, with one writing: "That is one gorgeous child." A second commented: "Little superstar," while a third remarked: "Just love him. So much sass! Very cute."

Jamie and Jools – who married in 2000 after dating for eight years – are proud parents to Poppy, 18, Daisy, 17, and Petal, 11, Buddy, ten, and River, four.

Jamie and Jools' youngest son posed for new pictures

Jools confused fans when she shared a snap of the family in early February, minus little River.

The stunning snapshot showed Jools posing on a beach at sunset with her husband and her four eldest children, who were all holding hands with their backs to the camera.

"There's one missing!" exclaimed one follower. "You're missing the cutest one!!" said another. A third asked: "Where's River?"

River even pulled a face for the camera!

But the 46-year-old was quick to reassure fans that River was indeed present, he was just sleeping soundly in a basket when the photo was taken.

When one fan joked: "Presuming River took the picture. Love this so much," Jools responded: "Hilarious xx he was asleep in his basket that’s where we propped the camera I think."

Answering another fan's query about her son's whereabouts, the devoted mum reassured them: "In his basket a few years back."

