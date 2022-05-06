Kate Hudson shares adorable baby photo of daughter Rani – see cute snap The actress' fans went crazy for the throwback photo

American actress Kate Hudson, daughter of screen legend Goldie Hawn, has shared the sweetest photograph of her daughter Rani with her Instagram fans.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star posted a throwback snap of three-year-old Rani as a baby, and we have to say, it's seriously cute. Kate wrote: "It’s Thursday and so I will throw back to this #babyrani."

Kate is a mother to three children: eldest son Ryder, 18, who she shares with her ex-husband, The Black Crowes singer Chris Robinson, and middle son Bingham, ten, who she shares with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and Rani Rose, who she shares with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Kate's throwback snap with Rani

Of course, Kate's friends and fans adored the cute baby picture of Rani. Model Paris Hilton posted a heart smiley face in the comments section, while actress Isla Fisher wrote: "Oh wise soul," with several heart emojis.

One of Kate's followers told the star: "Oh my goodness. Such a sweet photo." Another saw the likeness between the pair, writing: "Your mini you."

A third said: "She’s the cutest!! She always puts a smile on my face!"

Kate with children Bingham and Rani

Kate has previously spoken about motherhood to 1stDibs, saying: "I've been a mom my entire adult life, I was very young when I had Ryder and so I don't remember my life not being a mother… I think it's the best role in the world. I feel so honoured that in this lifetime I get to do that."

The star has an exciting work project in the pipeline… venturing into the music industry.

Though known and loved for her acting in hit movies such as Almost Famous and Something Borrowed, Kate has a passion for music too; she announced in late April that she was working on an album.

We imagine Kate and Danny have a very musical household. We can just picture the couple bopping about to songs with their children!

