Cute Jubilee kids outfits for the Queen's Jubilee: From M&S to John Lewis

Sophie Bates
Get ready for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations with these adorable Jubilee-themed outfits for kids. From M&S to John Lewis to Etsy, these are the best outfits to wear this summer.
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner, and whether you're seeing in Her Majesty's 70-year reign with a street party, a family gathering, or by relaxing in the garden, why not get into the celebratory spirit by dressing your little one up in an adorable Jubilee-themed outfit? From printed babygrows to tutus, we've rounded up the best outfits for children to celebrate the Jubilee.
SHOP: Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.
Best Jubilee outfits for kids
Jubilee dress, £28, Monsoon
Let your little one celebrate in style with this pretty aqua blue dress that's filled with Jubilee-themed prints on the skirt.
RELATED: Best Jubilee shortbread & biscuit gifts to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Baby's Jubilee skirt & romper, £18.99, Etsy
This babygrow and skirt combo is perfect for your Jubilee-themed party!
Jubilee print short pyjamas, from £12, Marks & Spencer
It's not just about the outerwear, why not continue the celebrations at bedtime with these super soft printed pyjamas.
READ: 7 best Queen Jubilee tote bags for Royal fans: From M&S to Harrods
Monsoon Jubilee London T-Shirt, £16, John Lewis
Monsoon has a great selection of Jubilee-themed clothing and accessories, but our favourite is this embellished London-themed printed top. It's super versatile, so it will be sticking around long after the celebrations end.
Union Jack shorts & braces set, from £19, Etsy
This adorable set comes with a bodysuit, braces, Union Jack shorts and a dickie bow. Be prepared for all the attention to be on your baby in this outfit!
Queen's Jubilee T-shirt, £13.63, Red Bubble
Keep it simple and comfortable with this printed white tee.
LOVE SHOPPING? Sign up to the HELLO! Edit newsletter
Jubilee print jersey dress, from £6, Sainsbury's
Filled with corgis, Union Jack flags, cakes, and balloons, this super soft dress is perfect for your upcoming street party.
Platinum Jubilee t-shirt and skirt, £28.99, Etsy
Another gorgeous tutu outfit, this time for children aged 1-4. We love the sparkles on the T-shirt.
Union Jack shorts & shirt, £40, Etsy
It's all in the details with this outfit, featuring blue and red buttons, a printed pocket and a Union Jack trim on the sleeves. The sizes range from 2-10 years.
MORE: 15 best Queen's Platinum Jubilee memorabilia & merch: From Harrods shopper to biscuits, mugs & tea towels
Short sleeve jersey dress, from £6, Next
When it comes to children's clothing, Next does not disappoint. This cute dress is filled with prints of teapots, cakes, and crowns - and it's the perfect style for summer.
Jubilee disco dress, £36, Monsoon
This T-shirt dress really does combine comfort and style. It's covered in sequins, and the royal blue mesh skirt is absolutely gorgeous.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.