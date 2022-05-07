Cute Jubilee kids outfits for the Queen's Jubilee: From M&S to John Lewis

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is just around the corner, and whether you're seeing in Her Majesty's 70-year reign with a street party, a family gathering, or by relaxing in the garden, why not get into the celebratory spirit by dressing your little one up in an adorable Jubilee-themed outfit? From printed babygrows to tutus, we've rounded up the best outfits for children to celebrate the Jubilee.

Best Jubilee outfits for kids

Jubilee dress, £28, Monsoon

Let your little one celebrate in style with this pretty aqua blue dress that's filled with Jubilee-themed prints on the skirt.

Baby's Jubilee skirt & romper, £18.99, Etsy

This babygrow and skirt combo is perfect for your Jubilee-themed party!

Jubilee print short pyjamas, from £12, Marks & Spencer

It's not just about the outerwear, why not continue the celebrations at bedtime with these super soft printed pyjamas.

Monsoon Jubilee London T-Shirt, £16, John Lewis

Monsoon has a great selection of Jubilee-themed clothing and accessories, but our favourite is this embellished London-themed printed top. It's super versatile, so it will be sticking around long after the celebrations end.

Union Jack shorts & braces set, from £19, Etsy

This adorable set comes with a bodysuit, braces, Union Jack shorts and a dickie bow. Be prepared for all the attention to be on your baby in this outfit!

Queen's Jubilee T-shirt, £13.63, Red Bubble

Keep it simple and comfortable with this printed white tee.

Jubilee print jersey dress, from £6, Sainsbury's

Filled with corgis, Union Jack flags, cakes, and balloons, this super soft dress is perfect for your upcoming street party.

Platinum Jubilee t-shirt and skirt, £28.99, Etsy

Another gorgeous tutu outfit, this time for children aged 1-4. We love the sparkles on the T-shirt.

Union Jack shorts & shirt, £40, Etsy

It's all in the details with this outfit, featuring blue and red buttons, a printed pocket and a Union Jack trim on the sleeves. The sizes range from 2-10 years.

Short sleeve jersey dress, from £6, Next

When it comes to children's clothing, Next does not disappoint. This cute dress is filled with prints of teapots, cakes, and crowns - and it's the perfect style for summer.

Jubilee disco dress, £36, Monsoon

This T-shirt dress really does combine comfort and style. It's covered in sequins, and the royal blue mesh skirt is absolutely gorgeous.

