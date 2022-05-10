Holly Willoughby on motherhood: 5 sweetest things she's said Holly shares her three kids with her husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby is best known for presenting This Morning, but at home she isn't a daytime TV host, she's simply mum. The star shares three children with her husband Dan Baldwin and they are Chester, Harry and Belle. Here's everything she has said about being a mother…

READ: Holly Willoughby opens up about husband Dan Baldwin's 'shock' bath proposal

SEE: 10 rare photos of Holly Willoughby's children Harry, Chester and Belle

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby opens up about pregnancy ailment

Holly Willoughby on dreams of becoming a mum

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Holly revealed that she never wanted to be a career girl but instead had her sights set on motherhood.

"All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum," she said. "It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I'm going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holly has three children

Holly Willoughby on her own mother as a role model

Celebrating Mother's Day on Instagram one year, Holly admitted that being a mother was her "greatest achievement". She penned: "Being a mum is my greatest achievement and yet still my biggest daily challenge to get right.

MORE: The Games viewers all saying the same thing about Holly Willoughby's new show

"I have the best blueprint of how to be a mother from just being raised by the best mummy in the world... fill them with love... that's what mine did... love you mumma!"

Holly Willoughby on being a mother of three

When Holly was quizzed about being a mother of three by What's on TV she revealed she likes "the chaos that comes with it". "I like that feeling of being in the house, stuff everywhere, running around trying to get everybody ready!" she added.

REVEALED: Holly Willoughby baby number four! Everything This Morning star has said

The star is a working mum

Holly Willoughby's advice for mums

Touching on advice for mums, Holly shared wise words with Closer magazine. "Working mums and stay-at-home mums get a tough time. You're damned if you do and damned if you don't. You just have to do what's right for you and not listen to what the mummy brigade say," she said.

Holly Willoughby on mum guilt

The star isn't immune to mum guilt though. When appearing on The One Show to promote her book, Reflections, she admitted to feeling the dreaded mum guilt.

The presenter always wanted a family

Holly opened up by saying: "The problem with mums, particularly working mum guilt is I’m feeling guilty because I'm not there to drop my kids off in the morning because I have to go to work."

She continued: "What I'm feeling guilty about is that in some way I’m clearly telling myself I clearly don’t love my kids because I love my career more than my children, which is why I’m choosing to do this."

She concluded: "I know that's not the case, I know I love my kids more than anything on this planet."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.