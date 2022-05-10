Vogue Williams responds to fan concerns over baby Otto's health The DJ laughed it off

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcomed their third child into the world in April and while many of their fans have sent well wishes and cute messages online, one penned a message of concern to the parents.

"Image of Spencer. Is he a little bit jaundiced? Beautiful baby boy [love heart emojis]," the follower wrote, and Vogue was quick to write a response.

"Otto is not jaundiced he's just mad for the new bare by vogue face serum [laughing face emojis]," she jokingly replied to the inquisitive fan on Instagram Stories, referencing her own bestselling tanning range.

Vogue shared the correspondence on Instagram

The comment about Otto looking just like Spencer is one that Vogue has received frequently though, and she agrees with this observation.

Otto is their third child together

"I mean, there's none of me in there," Vogue laughed in an exclusive HELLO! interview.

"If I had been shown this baby and had to choose which one was mine, I would never know because he's just the spitting image of Spencer."

Vogue and Spencer decided to share their happy news about the new arrival with HELLO!, also having lovely family photos taken.

"We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening," Vogue said. "We are all so delighted, the perfect addition to our family."

Vogue gave birth in April

"It's always been our intention to have a big family and we are very lucky that we have been able to do that."

"Otto slotted in straight away. The kids love him and we are obsessed with him. Theodore and Gigi love playing with each other and I think that Otto’s going to be another little member of their gang. It's really lovely to see."

His full name is Otto James Matthews which is after Spencer's brother James who is married to Pippa Middleton.

