Rebekah Vardy is currently embroiled in the now infamous ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel trial with Coleen Rooney, but away from the cameras, the former I’m a Celebrity star is a devoted mum-of-five.

Rebekah, 40, who also appeared in Dancing on Ice in 2021, is married to professional footballer Jamie Vardy, with whom she shares children Sofia, age six, Finlay, four, and baby Olivia, one. Rebekah is also mum to Megan, 17, and Taylor, 11 from previous relationships, while Jamie is also dad to Ella, 11.

WATCH: Rebekah and Jamie introduce HELLO! to baby Olivia

See 10 photos of Rebekah Vardy's children below…

Rebekah shared this lovely Christmas photo on her Instagram page showing her five children. She wrote: "Wishing everyone a very Happy Christmas (ps getting 4 dogs to look at the camera as well as 5 kids is IMPOSSIBLE."

The star posted this cute snap of her and Jamie’s youngest three children, commenting: "I love you my little ones."

Rebekah took her daughter Sofia to watch Dancing on Ice and posted: "Had the best time at @dancingonice I’m in total awe of how incredible @runjumpstefreid is!"

Aw, what a sweet picture of Sofia and sister Olivia. "Love matching outfits! Making the most of it before they get too big #myworld #family," wrote Rebekah.

An adorable photo of the mum and her son Finlay. "Was trying to take some snaps of my new season finds when I had a little visitor who wanted to get in on the action," Rebekah told her Instagram fans.

Rebekah took the kids to watch dad Jamie play for Leicester City back in 2017 – what a cute bunch in matching kits.

It was a pink day for Rebekah and Sofia back as they pushed the buggy at London’s ITV Studios.

Mum and son Taylor posed for a selfie prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Sweden and England in Russia.

A rare photo of father and son taken in 2021, with the caption: "Happy Father’s Day. You really are amazing @vardy7 xx."

Here’s Sofia with her super cute Pomeranian dog! Rebekah wrote: "Snuggles with Foxy."

