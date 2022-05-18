Country music singer Luke Combs reveals fears over impending fatherhood The Doin' This singer is about to become a first-time dad

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are expecting their first child any day now – and the singer is already thinking about the "pressure" their son will face because of his famous dad.

The country music singer has remained relatively quiet about details surrounding his expanding family but did recently open up about his fears of becoming a father.

Luke Combs and wife Nicole celebrate huge win with sweet kiss

Luke admitted that his son's childhood will be very different from his own, and it's something that has been plaguing his mind ever since he discovered he has a little one on the way.

"I think about how different their childhood is going to be than mine, and it's like, they will undoubtedly have the pressure of being my kid, which is not something that I ever dealt with and not something that I know how to deal with," Luke told Taste of Country Nights.

"I want to make sure that we have talks about those things," he added. "I'm worried about when they find out that (he's Luke Combs)."

Luke and Nicole started dating in 2016

Luke and Nicole – who first started dating in 2016 – announced they were expecting a baby boy in January with a sweet post on Instagram.

The Better Together singer captioned the photos of himself and his wife: "Here we go y'all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn't be more excited to start a family with this babe. It's gonna be a hell of a ride."

Nicole also shared the same carousel of pictures on her own Instagram page, writing: "This may be the best year yet baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! we are so incredibly excited & thankful."

The couple are expecting a baby boy in May

Meanwhile, the pair, who tied the knot in August 2020 after announcing their engagement in November 2018, revealed that they have shortlisted a name for their son but have remained mum on what his moniker will be.

"[The name] is tight-lipped, but we are in talks. There's a shortlist," he told Audacy's Rob + Holly at Tortuga Music Festival last month, before teasing that the name "rhymes with orange" and "rhymes with purple".

