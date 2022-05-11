Kelvin Fletcher announces birth of twins – see the adorable photo The Strictly champ and his wife welcomed twins

Congratulations are in order for former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz Marsland as the pair have welcomed twins.

SEE: Kelvin Fletcher's wife Liz's baby bump amazes fans in new photos

The couple are now parents to four children, and they shared the exciting news of the birth on their Instagram, and it was so adorable. In the snap, the twins were visible in some tiny clothing, with one wearing mint-green and the other in beige as they laid on a starry blue blanket. The newborns were also kept warm as they both had on the sweetest pair of white socks. How cute!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelvin Fletcher and wife share the gender of their unborn twins

In a caption, Liz shared: "They are here!! My heart is filled with so much love and gratitude."

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher melts hearts with romantic tribute to pregnant wife

READ: Kelvin Fletcher shares heartbreaking tribute following sad death

And in an exclusive quote the couple told HELLO!: "We are delighted to announce our twin boys have finally arrived. Our hearts are filled with so much love."

Fans were in awe at the photo, with one beaming: "Wow! Congratulations to you all," and another enthused: "Aw super congratulations to you all Liz," and a third commented: "Huge congratulations I hope you are recovering well and are getting lots of help whilst you a doing so. They are precious."

The pair shared this cute photo

A fourth posted: xx and a fifth shared xx

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher's three-year-old son Milo proves he can drive in hilarious new video

LOOK: Kelvin Fletcher's pregnant wife Liz Marsland shows off her beautiful baby bump

In an exclusive video and interview with HELLO! the pair revealed the gender of their twins in the sweetest way possible, as they were helped by daughter Marnie, five, and son Milo, three.

The family had two sumptuous cakes, one decorated in green icing, and the other in white, and when they sliced into them, they found out they were having twin boys.

The couple are now parents to four children

In the interview, the couple also recalled when they found out they were going to be parents to twins, with Kelvin saying: "It was the best day of my life. It was a moment of complete disbelief. I've never felt joy like it."

READ: A look at Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz's romantic love story

MORE: Kelvin Fletcher ditched the countryside for a slick city wedding - see epic photos

Liz added: "I felt every single emotion under the sun. First, there's double the worry. I thought about things like breastfeeding, how is that possible with two?

"How do you pick up two babies at the same time? I felt all of this in the space of 30 seconds. Kelvin was saying it's a miracle, and I was thinking: 'How are we going to do this?' But now we can't imagine it any other way. We feel so lucky."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.