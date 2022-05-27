Perrie Edwards' baby Axel leaves fans astonished - see new photo The Little Mix star gave birth last year

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared two heartwarming family snaps on Thursday evening, posing with their son Axel after a Liverpool game.

Fans rushed to praise the famous family and they were in agreement about one thing! "The most beautiful family," wrote one and: "Omg you guys are the cutest family ever," agreed another. "This is adorable I can't deal," a third wrote.

Axel's appearance was also a topic of conversation with many concluding that he looks like both his mum and dad. "The cutest family ever omg! Alex looks just like both of you" and: "The cutest little family. He's the spitting image of you both bless" were among the comments.

Axel was dressed like his dad for the occassion

The nine-month-old was sporting a tiny Liverpool shirt to be just like his dad and the name on the back even read: "Daddy". Too cute! In one of the images, the proud parents were cooing over their little one and in another they turned and posed for the camera as other players and their children filled the pitch.

Perrie welcomed baby Axel last year

It is likely that the pictures were taken on Sunday after Liverpool's last game of the season at Anfield where the FA Cup winners beat Wolverhampton Wonderers.

Earlier this month, Perrie allowed her fans to see inside Axel's amazing nursery which has been designed to perfection.

The Little Mix star shared the idyllic images of the all-white nursery with her 14.7 million Instagram followers. The carefully curated space boasted a large square crib, neutral-toned furniture including a chest of drawers, am chair, cloud-shaped shelving, a wide chest of drawers, an armchair and a mini moose rocking chair.

The little one has an amazing nursery

The singer reposted the photo of the room from her interior designer Bethany Riley, and we think she's done an amazing job!

Perrie, Alex and Axel live in Surrey and their mansion is seriously impressive. The singer often shares glimpses on online, and we can't wait to see more.

