Helen George makes rare comments about how daughter Wren copes with her absence The Call the Midwife star is a mum-of-two

Helen George is a doting mum to her two children, but she's also a busy actress and so sometimes has to spend time away from her brood.

The same goes for her boyfriend, Jack Ashton, and in an Instagram video, Helen revealed how their oldest daughter, Wren, four, copes with their absence. The star was promoting a toy called the Toniebox, which records audio that can be used for bedtime stories, and revealed that Wren uses that to still feel connected with her parents while they were gone.

WATCH: Helen George reveals how daughter Wren copes with her absence

In the video, the Call the Midwife star explained: "This is Wren's Toniebox, and this is a Creative Tonie. Wren listens to a story on her Toniebox every night before bed and when we're away working what's great is that we can upload our own stories onto this guy, and Jack's been doing quite a lot recently."

She then added: "But sometimes they're a bit boring, to be honest, are they a bit boring?" But Helen got an unexpected reaction when Wren disagreed with her, prompting Helen to say: "They're not! Well done daddy."

The star then shared how the company was launching hundreds of stories for parents to read to their children, with 30 of them being free.

Helen revealed how her daughter coped with her parents not being around

Wren ended the video in an adorable fashion, as when the story was being read to her, she danced along to the background music and even acted out some of the sound effects. How sweet!

Fans loved the sweet video, as friend Catherine Tyldesley shared: "They're so brilliant! Alfie loves his," and another added: "That is a brilliant idea! As a child (and still today) I have to go to bed listening to something. So this sounds wonderful."

Others tagged friends and spoke about how they might get the toy for their own children.

Helen and boyfriend Jack are doting parents to two daughters

Last month, Helen thrilled her fans when she shared a photo of Wren as they enjoyed a family day out at Warwick Castle, and the young girl was walking up to a dragon character for a hug.

In a second photo, the little girl beamed at the camera as she held onto a large sword.

In another picture, Wren – who wore a sweet pink jumper with white trousers – walked alongside a woman in costume, who appeared enchanted by her conversation with her new little friend. "New best mate princess Pearl," mum-of-two Helen captioned it.

