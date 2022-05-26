Charley Webb surprises with son Bowie's shock Jubilee transformation The former Emmerdale star has three children

Charley Webb is a doting mum to three sons, and often shares insights into her life as a parent, highlighting both the highs and the lows.

And as the Queen's Platinum Jubilee approaches, it appears that one of her son's wanted to get into the festivities as she shared a photo of Bowie, six, who had just undergone a surprise transformation. In a photo shared to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-three shared a snap of Bowie in an all-red look, complete with dyed hair, and he was draped in Union Jacks.

The youngster had also gotten into the face paints, as his face featured sequins in a variety of colours as he stuck his tongue out and made a peace sign for the photo.

Charley was impressed with her son's look, as she simply wrote: "Such a vibe," with each of the words written in a different colour that features in the flag.

Earlier this month, the former Emmerdale star was forced to address rumours that she might be pregnant after fans misinterpreted a video she shared.

The family-of-five was celebrating Charley's husband's, Matthew Wolfenden, 42nd birthday and they'd gathered in the garden where they shot a confetti cannon.

Bowie stunned with his new look

Matthew and Bowie got the honour to shoot the cannon, while Charley held onto baby son Ace, and Buster stood in between his parents.

Despite Charley writing: "Happy birthday @matthewwolfenden55," due to the white font and small size it appears many fans missed this, and thought that the family were actually filming a gender reveal.

The star shares three children with husband Matthew Wolfenden

After getting swamped with messages of congratulations from her followers, Charley took to her Instagram Stories to clear the air.

"2 things," she wrote. "1. That is not a gender reveal, I've had about 58,013 messages. Sorry about that."

And then in a tongue-in-cheek manner, she added: "2. When does the heat wave start?"

