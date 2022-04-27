Little Mix star Perrie Edwards' go-to pre-show meal might surprise you The DNA singer is currently on tour

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards has revealed a go-to pre-show meal to fans. The star, who is currently on the band's Confetti tour, took to social media to share a clip of the tasty dish.

Perrie gracefully tucked into some spaghetti backstage, managing to avoid any pre-show spillages on her turquoise costume. The mother-of-one looked dazzling in a blue dress with a jagged zig-zag hemline.

The 28-year-old opted for her signature glam makeup look, consisting of dramatic gold eyeshadow, dramatic winged eyeliner, plenty of rose pink blush and carefully brushed up brows. She wore her beachy blonde hair down, letting two delicate braids gently frame her face.

Perrie shared the clip on Instagram Stories, alongside the caption: "When I'm bloated on stage tonight mind ya business!" adding another sentence that was directed at her sister that read: "@caitlinedwardsbeauty bet you love this sound."

Perrie shared her pre-show meal with fans

The pop singer is clearly a big fan of pasta – and who can blame her? Back in February, Perrie shared a glimpse inside her luxury holiday in Dubai with her partner and football player Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and their baby Axel. She enjoyed a truffle ravioli on a special date night out, snapping some pictures of the swanky restaurant and her mouth-watering meal.

Perrie enjoyed a luxury getaway with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Perrie recently revealed that baby Axel had joined his mum on tour, posting the most adorable photos of her son clad in Little Mix merch.

She captioned the sweet but hilarious post: "We were in matching Little Mix tracksuits but in true baby style he [expletive] everywhere. But here we are! Watching his first ever show."

Fans went wild over the series of snaps. " This is the cutest thing ever," one commented. "So cute," another pended, with a string of red heart emojis. "Awwwh he truly is your biggest fan Perrie!!! so cute."

