Strictly's Tess Daly shares ultra rare photo of daughter - and fans are amazed

Tess Daly has paid an extra special birthday tribute to her youngest daughter Amber by sharing a sweet, never before seen photograph – and fans are amazed.

The 53-year-old Strictly Come Dancing host shared a gorgeous throwback photo of Amber as a little girl to mark her 13th birthday on Monday. Amber's blonde hair, huge hazel eyes and wide smile, even as a youngster, demonstrate the uncanny resemblance she shares with her mother. Tess wrote: "A big Happy Birthday to our beautiful Amber - officially a teenager today."

Within an hour of posting the rare image, thousands of fans, including This Morning's Josie Gibson, rushed to wish the teenager a happy birthday. Nobody could resist commenting on just how cute Amber looked, with one fan raving: "Aww soo cute hope amber has an amazing day," while other fans couldn't believe how time has flown, with another adding: "Happy birthday where do the years go! Enjoy the celebrations."

Tess and her husband Vernon Kay rarely share photos of their daughters Amber, now 13, and Phoebe, 17. However, earlier this month fans caught a rare glimpse into the star's family life; Tess shared a photo of the girls walking in the distance down a picturesque path by the sea during a family holiday in France and the girls appeared to be growing as tall as their statuesque mum.

The busy parents treasure their time together and earlier this month Tess shared that she was "so grateful for a few family days away in one of my favourite places, for a little mini break," adding: "France you will always have a place in my heart."

France is particularly special for the couple since it was the destination for their vow renewals in 2020 and during a chat with HELLO! a few months after, Tess opened up about the special ceremony. "It was unbelievable because we had kept it quiet, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness.'"

The mum of two recalled: "It was brilliant actually because it all came flooding back to me. It was one of the most amazing times of my life."

