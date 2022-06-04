Princess Eugenie just posted the sweetest photo of August enjoying the Platinum Jubilee

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to share the cutest photo of her baby son August getting into the Platinum Jubilee spirit.

RELATED: Jubilee Party at the Palace LIVE - ALL the best photos so far

In the snap the one-year-old can be seen holding onto a Union Jack flag with all of his might, as he waves it among the crowds – and it’s not the first time the mini royal has shown his love for the Platinum Jubilee.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Princess Eugenie watches the RAF flypast with Jack Brooksbank and August

On Friday Princess Eugenie shared a series of photos of herself, little August and her husband Jack Brooksbank enjoying the Red Arrows flyover.

SEE: Princess Eugenie shows spot where rest of royal family who weren’t on the balcony watched flypast from

MORE: Best photos from Trooping the Colour 2022

The royal posted pictures from the roof of St. James's Palace, with the snaps showing her husband in a smart suit, while royal fans got a glimpse of her dress - a gorgeous baby blue pussy-bow pleated lace and chiffon midi dress by Self-Portrait with sheer sleeves. August, meanwhile, stole the show in a pair of shorts, a shirt, a baseball cap, and bib.

They looked thrilled as they saw the aircraft pass them by, releasing streams of red, white, and blue in honor of the flag.

Princess Eugenie's son Augst got into the Jubilee spirit

Eugenie waved at them as they passed by, with Jack holding on to his son and showing him the sights, as they were also joined by several others from their vantage point.

SEE: Princess Eugenie charms in Self Portrait dress for Trooping The Colour 2022

Royal fans were hoping to catch a glimpse of Princess Eugenie at the Trooping the Colour celebrations. However, the princess flew completely under the radar and wasn't photographed at the event.

Princess Eugenie watched the Red Arrows from St. James's Palace

Eugenie, her husband, sister Princess Beatrice, cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle didn't make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony this year, with only senior working royals taking centre stage alongside the Queen.

Celebrate the Jubilee with HELLO! Shop our special products here.