David Beckham is Harper Seven's double in adorable new father-daughter snap The sweet duo beamed at the camera

David Beckham is every inch a doting dad, delighting fans whenever he shares a photo with his and wife Victoria Beckham's four children.

On Wednesday, the football star lit up Instagram with a heartwarming selfie alongside his ten-year-old daughter Harper Seven. The father-daughter duo appeared to enjoy a walk in the woods, posing against a stunning backdrop of plush greenery and sunlit trees. "Smiles all round," David captioned his photo as he and Harper beamed at the camera.

Harper sported chic French braids and a cosy blue fleece, while David rocked a grey marl sweatshirt and purple backpack.

David often likes to get involved on the school run, cooking breakfast with his daughter and making her packed lunches, so the adorable duo could have been on their way to Harper's school in London when the photo was snapped.

Harper and David enjoyed a father-daughter walk in nature

David and Victoria are also parents to Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 19 and Cruz, 17. Despite not being in the photo, David chose not to exclude his boys from the sweet Instagram post, adding in the caption: "@victoriabeckham Love you boys @brooklynpeltzbeckham [heart emoji] @romeobeckham [heart emoji] @cruzbeckham."

Fans were quick to comment on the star's sweet social media post, which amassed thousands of likes in a matter of minutes. "Enjoy your walking," penned a fan, while another sweetly shared: "Beautiful photo," adding a string of pink heart emojis.

There's no denying Harper and David share the sweetest relationship. Just last month, the Beckham duo melted the hearts of fans with the release of previously unseen adorable moment from Brooklyn's wedding to Nicola Peltz in April.

David and Harper share the sweetest relationship

The heartwarming photo shared on VB's Instagram and taken by Vogue, saw David and Harper embracing tightly on the dancefloor during their own special father and daughter moment.

They couldn't keep their smiles from their faces as they swayed together with the band playing in the background. So sweet!

