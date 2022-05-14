We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's no denying that Harper Beckham takes after her famous mum Victoria. Not only does she share her impeccable sense of style, but she also appears to have the same penchant for skincare.

Victoria gave fans a glimpse into Harper's new regime after the ten-year-old was sent a very special and luxurious package from one of her mum's favourite brands – Dr. Barbara Sturm. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Victoria admitted she was even going to join Harper and try out the fancy new products herself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's new multi-step skincare regime

Inside the box of goodies was a note addressed to Harper, which read: "Harper, hope you love the new Microbiotic Collection to balance and protect the skin – can't wait to hear what you think! With love, BB + team Sturm."

Alongside a polaroid camera and some other trinkets, Harper was gifted Dr. Barbara Sturm's Microbiotic Kit, which features the entire new line in full sizes.

The kit includes the Gentle Cleansing Balm, which "provides gentle, intensive cleansing without disturbing the skin's natural moisture balance".

Microbiotic Kit, £170, Dr. Barbara Sturm

It also includes the Hydrating Blemish Control HA Serum, that "provides intensive moisture and balances the skin for a more even, clear complexion, and reduces breakouts and blemishes".

Harper will also get to try out the Balancing Face Cream for "refreshing moisture during the day and night" that "lends the skin a healthy, clear and even appearance", and The Ultimate Stinky Pimple Treatment that "alleviates pimples and blemishes and helps them subside faster", all contained in a reusable, craft paper bag.

Harper and Victoria share a love of beauty and fashion

Speaking about Harper's luxury gift, Victoria said on Friday: "Well, Harper is going to be very excited when she comes home from school because Barbara has sent some skincare that I will definitely enjoy trying out with Harper.

"I don't know who's more excited for after school today, me or Harper when she sees what she's been sent."

