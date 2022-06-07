Harper Beckham cuddles up to new family member in cosiest outfit This is the cutest!

David Beckham shared the most adorable picture of his daughter, Harper, cuddling up to the family’s newest member - their dog, Simba.

In the snap, Harper looked delighted as she gave the dog the biggest hug ever. The ten-year-old wore a lovely grey sweater in the laidback snap and wore her hair in a loose, straight style.

It was only last week that Harper’s big brother Romeo introduced the pooch to the world. He affectionately called the dog his "baby"'. Aww!

Posing with his back to the camera, Romeo's new dog could be seen adorably peeking its head over his shoulder and looking directly into the camera. He also shared several photos of the pooch on his Instagram Stories.

The dog is already pretty chic; he shared a pic of Simba playing with an uber extra Louis Vuitton ball. Fashionista Victoria said: "He looks cute and has good taste!"

Animals aren't strangers in the Beckham household. Back in February, Victoria and David revealed Harper had welcomed a new family member - which was very apt for the Spring - a rabbit. Victoria took to Instagram to share a cute photo of Harper holding the furry animal in her hands, and she couldn't have looked happier, smiling from ear to ear. Their bunny, which is a Holland lop, has a beautiful colour, with brown and white fur. The doting mum had a sweet caption for her post, as she simply wrote: "Harper Seven collected her bunny today!"

She also shared a video of their new pet hopping around in the grass with the wind blowing through its fur. Captioning the clip, she added: "Happy weekend!!! Harper Seven's new bunny!!"

The family also owns three beautiful cocker spaniels, Olive, Sage and Fig.