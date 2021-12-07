Harper Beckham is dad David's double with her brand new look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

David Beckham delighted fans when he shared some sweet snaps of daughter Harper helping him plant trees on Tuesday. The former England captain's mini-me was dressed exactly like him – and they looked like twins!

Harper copied her dad's trademark look in a Barbour jacket and wellies, tucking her white jeans into her boots. Victoria Beckham's daughter even peered out from underneath a tweed flat cap – how cute! The ten-year-old was seen digging into the soil as doting dad David watched on, giving her some pointers.

WATCH: David Beckham shares sweetest moment with daughter Harper

Dressed in a matching coat and boots with a scarf wrapped around his neck, David was rocking his usual country chic attire for the occasion.

He explained to fans: "Daddy's little helper… Harper and I planted some trees to join @queensgreencanopy in celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee."

Harper copied dad David's trademark style

The Beckham clan's fans were loving the snaps, with one writing: "Lovely picture of father and daughter planting trees" and another enthusing, "that is so beautiful" and a third penning: "The best father in the world".

We're obsessed with Harper's mini Barbour jacket. You can't go wrong with the classic waxed style in a versatile olive shade, favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge herself.

The Queen's Green Canopy is a UK-wide tree planting initiative to mark Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, by inviting people to "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee".

As well as inviting the planting of new trees, they are dedicating a network of 70 ancient woodlands across the United Kingdom and identifying 70 ancient trees to celebrate The Queen's 70 years of service.

How sweet are the father and daughter Beckham duo?

This isn't the first time Harper has proved she's taking after her father. Keen chef David has been teaching his youngest child how to cook at their £31million London home.

Victoria filmed her daughter standing at the hob alongside David as he coached her about how to make the perfect boiled egg, ready for a hearty pre-school breakfast. She's also been making cakes with her dad - selling the results of her hard work in a charity bake sale.

