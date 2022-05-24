Harper Beckham looks adorable in unseen moment with dad David from Brooklyn's wedding The duo have melted fans hearts

Harper Beckham and her father David have melted everyone's hearts once more with the release of a brand new photograph capturing a previously unseen adorable moment from Brooklyn Beckham's wedding.

In a candid new image, posted on Victoria Beckham's Instagram and taken by Vogue, we saw David and Harper embracing tightly on the dancefloor during their own special father and daughter moment. They couldn't keep their smiles from their faces as they swayed together with the band playing in the background.

Captured once all the formal family photographs had been taken on 9 April, the bond between bridesmaid Harper and her father was obvious as they relaxed, with Harper kicking off her white ballet flats and David his tuxedo jacket as his ten-year-old daughter went barefoot on the white marble dance floor in image number 2.

Even A-listers were moved by the photo and Spice Girls star Geri Horner, Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and The Voice presenter Emma Willis all loved the Instagram post.

Fans enthused about what a sweet image it is, commenting: "Such a beautiful family" and "You all look so happy." Another fan sent a sweet message to Victoria, writing: "Beautiful pictures of a beautiful family David and you must be so proud of your children."

Victoria's Instagram post revealed how much the moment meant to her as she wrote: "So many special family memories. Kisses."

In a recent interview with Grazia magazine, Victoria - who also shares sons Romeo and Cruz with her football star husband David Beckham - confessed she was "very emotional" on the big day. The 48-year-old explained: "It's a big deal, your child getting married. I was very emotional. David's speech was beautiful."

Harper slipped on her ballet flats to boogie outside

Harper, the couple's only daughter, is already a very stylish 10 year old and counts actress Eva Longoria as one of her doting godparents. On the day of Nicola and Brooklyn's star-studded wedding, Harper wore a sweet puff-sleeved dress complete with a navy blue waist sash. Her hairstyle was created by hairstylist Adir Abergel and his team, and the look was inspired by a UK supermodel. The hairstylist told Vogue that it was based on "a minimal '90s Kate Moss look".

Fans will remember the star-studded wedding ceremony on 9 April, held at Nicola's incredible family home in Florida, with guests in attendance including Serena Williams, Eva Longoria and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Mel B and Mel C. There were stunning outfit changes from all the guests including Harper who donned a pink dress in the evening - she knows how to keep up with the grown-ups!

