Geri Horner's fans are obsessed with her reaction to son Monty's magic stunt

Geri Horner (née Halliwell) couldn't believe her eyes when her son Monty, 5, was used in a daring stunt – and fans are officially obsessed with her reaction.

The former Spice Girls star shared a video on Monday of Monty being part of a magic act where he could be seen floating on a board as the magician took a chair away, with seemingly nothing but thin air holding the young boy up.

As well as being mesmerised by the trick, fans were transfixed on Geri's tense reaction to the stunt.

"The little size of him! Mama is almost holding her breath just in case!! Know the feeling!" wrote one and: "I'm with Geri clenching hoping he doesn't fall," penned another. A third added: "Ahhh Geri, your reaction was so cute."

After the magic trick was complete and the crowds had cheered, the mother-son-duo shared a high five and Monty looked like he couldn't believe what had just happened either.

The star enjoyed a shopping trip with her son

"MAGIC MONTY! Light as a feather," the star captioned the amazing video. Other fans confessed they wanted to know how the illusion was done. "Aww now I want to know how he did it," one admitted.

Just last week, Geri shared another adorable moment with her son as they browsed the shelves of a bookshop. Geri was browsing the aisles for something for herself, and her son found something for himself too.

Geri has a dreamy countryside home

The singer lives with her husband Christian Horner and her children Monty, Bluebell and Olivia and the family are set for big changes at their countryside residence. Their Banbury home is set to get an amazing £30,000 addition – a spectacular glasshouse.

According to the Daily Mail, plans have been submitted to the council, so as long as the star gets the green light, a 29ft structure will be built on their land.

