Tim McGraw sparks reaction with rare insight into raising kids with Faith Hill The country superstars share three daughters

Tim McGraw sparked a reaction from his fans after he shared a sweet insight into his family life with his wife Faith Hill and their daughters.

MORE: Tim McGraw recalls 'life-changing' moment in relationship with Faith Hill

The country superstar posted a clip on Instagram in which he was asked about his favourite Halloween costume, only to reveal that he is not a fan of the holiday, unlike his children. "Halloween's never been my favourite holiday for some reason. I don't know if it freaks me out or what but it's one of my daughter's favourites," he admitted.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tim McGraw reveals how he proposed to Faith Hill

Discussing his go-to costume as a child, Tim revealed that since he has had a family of his own, he and Faith will often get their kids involved in coordinating their fancy dress.

"I think nine times out of ten when I was a kid it was Dracula – that was the go-to sort of costume for me, but we did a few things when the kids were growing up," he revealed. "One year we were George and Martha Washington, Faith and I, and the kids were all Colonial dressed little girls."

READ: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw celebrate major family news concerning daughter Audrey

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are couple goals in very intimate new photo

Tim revealed his daughters are big fans of Halloween

Tim's followers loved his trip down memory lane, with many commenting with heart emojis and recalling their own family-themed Halloween costumes.

Faith, 54, and Tim, also 54, have been happily married since 1996 and together they share three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 22, and 19-year-old Audrey. Their youngest had a difficult start to life; she was born prematurely on December 6 and had to stay in the ICU for some time after her birth.

Faith and Tim are proud parents to three daughters

At the time, Tim confirmed: "This little angel came to us 7 1/2 weeks early. Faith and I did a lot of praying and stayed all day every day for 2 1/2 weeks in the NICU at Baptist Hospital with such incredible nurses."

Thankfully, Audrey was discharged from hospital on Christmas Eve - and since then, the family celebrates by decorating their Christmas tree on December 6 every year. Faith previously revealed: "It's a little bit of a challenge, keeping a live tree fresh for the entire month of December. But there's no other way we'd do it. We decorate on the sixth, and it has to be a live tree."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.