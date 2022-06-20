Vogue Williams' fans in disbelief over new photo of baby Otto – see pic The TV presenter is a doting mum-of-three

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews' two-month-old baby Otto is one sweet little boy and a new photo of the newborn has fans all saying the same thing.

Vogue took to her Instagram page on Sunday to celebrate Otto's eight weeks of life, sharing the most adorable snap of her son which revealed his unbelievable head of hair.

WATCH: Baby Otto meets his siblings in adorable video

"8 weeks of Otto," wrote Vogue beside the photo of Otto smiling cutely in a pair of striped dungarees with heart-shaped orange crab on the front.

The tot has dark brown eyes and hair just like his father Spencer – and fans were immediately taken with both his impressive locks and resemblance to his former Made in Chelsea star dad.

The super cute baby Otto

One follower posted: "So like his daddy, perfect, look at all that hair." Another wrote: "So much hair! Gorgeous."

A third fan said: "Spencer right there," while one commented: "Ohhh look at him! So gorgeous."

Vogue also pointed out Otto's hairdo on her Instagram Stories by sharing a snap of her baby sleeping with his locks in a spiked-up style.

Impressive hair for a little one!

"His hair [laughing crying emoji]," wrote Vogue. "Even though I am wrecked and would love just one night of full sleep I know I'll miss all my time with him when he does sleep through."

The model also posted a clip of Otto enjoying his first-ever swim in a pool with herself and older siblings Theodore and Gigi. The little boy looked seriously adorable having his first dip as his brother and sister swam around him.

First swim for Otto

The couple welcomed Otto James Matthews at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital on April 18 and shared their first photos in an exclusive interview with HELLO!.

"We feel very fortunate and really blessed - we couldn't ask for better kids," Spencer said. "It's always been our intention to have a big family and we are very lucky that we have been able to do that."

"Otto slotted in straight away. The kids love him and we are obsessed with him. Theodore and Gigi love playing with each other and I think that Otto’s going to be another little member of their gang. It's really lovely to see."

They also explained how they came to pick the baby's name, with Vogue revealing: "I heard somebody else's child called Otto a couple of years ago and the name always stuck."

