Vogue Williams' baby girl Gigi is so sweet in pretty pink dress Vogue's Instagram photo is too adorable

Aw, cutie-pie of the day definitely goes to than Vogue Williams' baby girl Gigi in her pretty pink dress!

The TV and radio presenter mum shared two photos on her Instagram Stories of her five-month-old daughter all dressed up and she looked absolutely adorable.

"Wearing her dress that her grandma bought her! @rachelrileyuk," wrote Vogue. Little Gigi is seen sitting on the floor wearing one of the sweetest dresses we've ever seen – and the best news is, we can buy it too.

WATCH: Vogue's children bond in the cutest video

If you fancy buying a dress like Gigi's for your own child or grandchild, head over to rachelriley.co.uk, which still has the frock in stock. The 'Bow Smocked Dress Bloomer' comes in sizes six months to two years (with older girls' sizes too) and is priced £119. Yes, fairly pricey, but it's one fancy dress.

Baby Gigi in her adorable dress

The outfit is hand smocked with puff sleeves, a gathered skirt and a pretty bow design on the front. The Peter Pan collar adds to its charm and we adore the tie sash at the back. It's 100% cotton and can be machine washed.

The pretty dress from Rachel Riley, priced £119

The back has a sweet bow tie

If you really feel like spoiling your little cherub, there's a matching baby pink cashmere cardigan to buy too.

Vogue then posted a second picture which all parents will relate to… Gigi tasting her dress. The mum-of-two said: "And then eating it!" That's babies for you – everything goes in their mouths.

And the dress goes in the mouth...

Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews are also parents to three-year-old Theodore and recently revealed they'd like more children.

When asked by one of her social media followers: "Will you be having any more beautiful children?" the Irish model replied: "We would love more for sure! We always said four but our house is very busy so we would have to see."