Vogue Williams' baby Gigi just waved like the Queen – see sweet video The little girl has the perfect regal wave

Ok HELLO! readers, are you ready for the cutest video ever? TV presenter Vogue Williams has shared a clip of her baby girl Gigi on her Instagram page and we can't get over her adorable regal wave.

The Heart Radio DJ, who shares her little girl with former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, posted the video on Sunday.

In the clip, we see a super sweet Gigi dressed in a pink jumper and bib smiling for the camera as mum asks her to wave. "Who's clever? Who's clever?" asks Vogue. "Can you wave? Yeah!"

MORE: 10 tips for teaching your child how to ride a bike – just like Prince Louis

Loading the player...

WATCH: Baby Gigi's adorable regal wave

Gigi looks so happy in the video, smiling for her mum before clapping and doing the most adorable Queen-style wave.

"Gigi’s wave at the end is my favourite thing in the world!" wrote Vogue besides the clip on Instagram.

MORE: 9 cheekiest balcony moments from royal children at Buckingham Palace

Baby Gigi sweetly waving like the monarch

Not surprisingly, there were scores of comments on the cute video, starting with former TOWIE star Lydia Bright, who said: "OMG MY HEART."

"That's a full-on royal wave," posted a second fan, while a third commented: "Omg that wave @voguewilliams she’s getting so grown up."

The Queen doing her famous wave

One fan said what we're thinking: "Could watch this on repeat all day," and another exclaimed: "OMG!! The teeth, the hair, the wave… Just joyous!!!!"

A few days earlier, Vogue shared a precious photo montage of husband Spencer and son Theodore pulling funny smiley faces together, with the doting mum captioning the post: "The boys."

MORE: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares heartwarming photo of children on family day out

One fan thought cute Theodore takes after his mum, writing: "God Bless him he really is the image of Vogue. What a beautiful boy."

We absolutely love all these sweet baby and toddler snaps – keep them coming, Vogue!