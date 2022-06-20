Miranda Lambert's fans overjoyed as she introduces new family addition The country singer couldn't be happier

Miranda Lambert seriously got fans talking on Sunday after sharing a heartwarming post to introduce her and her husband Brendan McLoughlin's new family addition.

The Country singer lit up Instagram with a series of glowing photos alongside a chestnut-coloured horse, beaming as she and her husband posed with the animal. Miranda explained the horse, named Cowboy, had become a new member of their family after she learned it needed to be rehomed.

Miranda told fans: "Y’all welcome Cowboy to the Farmily! Our newest addition. Just in time for Father’s Day!

"When my friend @hello_i_eric said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be re homed …. That’s never a no… It's a hell yeah! #ifiwasacowboy."

Miranda took to Instagram to introduce her new family addition

She added: "PS my new favorite hat from my pals @littlebigtown".

Fans were quick to react to the joyous news, flooding the comments with messages of support. "Welcome Cowboy, home the new barn treats you fine," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Same thing I say about my furbabies that's why we have 9 [laughing emoji]. Cowboy is beautiful!!"

"Congrats little mama on the new addition!" a third fan sweetly shared.

Miranda is is a country girl through and through – right down to her stunning Tennessee home which comes complete with a 400-acre horse farm, so it comes as no surprise she's added a new member to her horse family.

Miranda's husband Brendan posed with Cowboy the horse

With plenty of space for farming activities, Miranda and Brendan's breathtaking abode near Primm Springs, roughly an hour drive south of Nashville, has everything they need to live a wholesome outdoorsy life.

One of the best features of Miranda's home though is the outdoor space which is abundant with picnic tables, a large fire pit, and a footbridge that leads over to a guest cabin – one of which has a clawfoot tub!

The lake on the property is filled with fish and has its own dock which Miranda uses to stock canoes and kayaks.

